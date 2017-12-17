The McLaren 720S, The Tesla Model S P100D Killer, Finally Gets Humbled In A Rolling Race

The McLaren 720S is shaping up to be a favorite among supercar enthusiasts this year. Despite McLaren’s reasonable price tag for the 720S and the carmaker’s conservative power estimates for the vehicle, the lightweight supercar has continued to decimate practically all the cars it has competed against so far. The victims of the McLaren 720S are many, including powerhouses such as the Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous+ and the Dodge Viper ACR Extreme.

The Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous+ is a monster in its own right, dominating the best names in the auto business such as Ferraris and Lamborghinis left and right on the quarter mile. When the Tesla Model S P100D met the McLaren 720S, however, the mighty EV had to wave the white flag, thanks to the 720S’ primal fury.

This time around, however, the McLaren 720S seems to have finally met its match. As demonstrated by DragTimes, YouTube’s resident no-nonsense drag racing enthusiast, the seemingly unbeatable McLaren 720S does have a limit, and it came in the form of a heavily modified Nissan GT-R. That’s right, it took Godzilla on steroids to definitively dominate the McLaren 720S, but the Japanese monster’s win did not come easy.

On paper, the McLaren 720S is outmatched by the modded GT-R in almost every aspect. The British supercar is equipped with a 4.0-liter Twin Turbo V8 that generates, at least according to McLaren, 710hp to its wheels. The 720S is also a rear wheel drive supercar with a 7-Speed Dual Clutch system. Most of all, DragTimes‘ McLaren 720S is entirely stock, with absolutely no modifications.

The Nissan GT-R, however, is the complete antithesis of the McLaren 720S. The stats of the GT-R are pretty comparable to the 720S, with its 3.8-liter V6 Twin Turbo that, thanks to modifications, generates 1,250 hp. Unlike the McLaren 720S, the GT-R is also an all wheel drive vehicle with a 6-speed Dual Clutch system.

The GT-R’s mods, however, are what really made Godzilla a true monster slayer. On top of the GT-R’s already formidable stats, it was also equipped with a Built Motor, Pocket Port Heads, Ferrea Valvetrain, Kelford Cams, Boost Logic IC, an ETS 3582r Turbo Kit, MPI Wastegates and dumps, Fore Triple Fuel Pumps, 2000 CC Injectors – E85 Fuel, and a Shep Stage 2.5 Transmission.

As noted in a Car Scoops report, the heavily modified 1,250 hp GT-R did manage to humble the McLaren 720S in a rolling race. DragTimes‘ video, which could be viewed below, featured two races between the two powerful ICE cars, and the results were still quite interesting. The first bout was a complete domination by the Nissan GT-R, with the Japanese supercar establishing its lead early and never letting on.

The second match, which featured Godzilla in its “Low Boost” setting, was just as interesting, however. Despite the GT-R’s heavy modifications, the McLaren 720S still managed to regain its lost dignity rather easily. Overall, considering the results of the two ICE powerhouses’ bout, it seems like it definitely takes a lot to dominate the mighty McLaren 720S.