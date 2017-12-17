Watch Patriots Vs. Steelers 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

Fans will get to watch one of the biggest football games of the weekend as the Patriots vs. Steelers live stream online and televised matchup arrives Sunday afternoon. Coming into the game, Pittsburgh has won eight-straight and will have the home field advantage. Tom Brady and New England are trying to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins. The winning team will help their case for possibly securing the top seed in the AFC as the playoffs are quickly approaching. Here’s the latest game preview with the point spread, total, game time, TV channels, and how to watch the Patriots vs. Steelers live streaming online.

Despite being on the road against a red-hot Pittsburgh Steelers team, the visiting New England Patriots are currently listed as favorites. The Odds Shark NFL odds for this game indicate that most sportsbooks offer New England as two-point favorites for the spread and -135 to -140 on the moneyline. The Steelers are priced at +114 to +120 as home underdogs. For the over/under bettors, the points total is sitting at a consensus of 52.5 points for the complete game. The total has gone towards the “under” in seven of the last nine Patriots games, while it’s gone over in four of the Steelers’ last five games.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers host Tom Brady and the Patriots on Sunday afternoon in an AFC showdown. Matt Slocum / AP Images

However, one trend to consider for those trying to pick this game is how successful Tom Brady and the Patriots have performed against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pats are 8-2 over their last 10 meetings with the Steelers. The last time the two squads faced off was in the AFC Championship Game way back in January of this year. As NFL fans know by now, New England won that game 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl where they captured yet another title to add to their dynasty. That loss may not sting too much now for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, but realizing how important home field is could drive them towards victory today.

Running back Le’Veon Bell only had six carries for 20 yards in that game as he was lost early in the first quarter with a groin injury. He’ll be on the field today and is currently second in the NFL behind rookie Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs for total rushing yards. Bell has 1105 on the season and is averaging 3.9 per carry. The team also has Antonio Brown leading the league in receiving yards with 1,509 total, and Roethlisberger at fourth among quarterbacks with total passing yards (3,744). Tom Brady ranks second with 3,865 but depending how today’s game goes, “Big Ben” may be able to pass Brady on the list.

Sunday’s New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game gets started at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time. CBS will be the official telecast provider for this game around the country. There may be live streaming online coverage available through CBS All-Access subscription service. Hi-speed internet customers can sign up for a free one-week trial of the service by visiting the CBS All-Access website.

In addition to that option, there may be other ways to watch a Patriots vs. Steelers live stream online. The Verizon NFL Mobile apps for Verizon customers could provide live feeds of select NFL games today. There’s also Sunday NFL Ticket from DirecTV which may have coverage live streaming online. Customers will need to check their specific service to see if they have the live stream option available or if the game is restricted due to being on CBS around the nation.

For NFL Game Pass subscribers, the game should be available for on-demand replay. Any fans who want to sign up for a subscription package to see replays and footage from games every weekend should head to the NFL Game Pass website.