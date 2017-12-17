Six-Year-Old YouTuber Raked In $11 Million In 2017, Find Out How Here

This day in age, people all over the world are watching millions of YouTube videos each and every day. And if you find your niche, you could earn millions of dollars a year — just ask six-year-old YouTube superstar Ryan.

According to the Seattle Times, Ryan, who’s last name is protected for obvious reasons, started making YouTube videos when he was just three-years-old. Ryan’s mother told the press that he started watching YouTube videos of toy reviews at a young age. Soon after, he asked his parents if he would be able to make videos of his own and of course, they said yes.

On his channel, Ryan ToysReview, the young YouTuber makes simple videos, reviewing and playing with toys. Business Insider reports that the channel initially started off slowly but exploded with views in July of 2015 when one of Ryan’s videos went viral.

The video, which has now amassed over 800 million views, featured Ryan opening over 100 cars from Disney’s Cars movie. But believe it or not, that isn’t the most popular video on Ryan’s page to date. Another video, where Ryan opens giant eggs filled with toys and plays on a bouncy house, has gained over one billion views and counting. And the youngster doesn’t stop at reviewing toys, Ryan has also started to review kids snacks and treats.

In addition to his high view count on most of his videos, Ryan also has an impressive amount of subscribers at over 10 million and growing. If you scroll through his YouTube channel, you will find that Ryan posts a few new videos a week.

Recently, the Inquisitr reported that Forbes released a list of the highest-paid YouTube stars from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017. Ryan was the youngest YouTuber on the list by far and earned the number eight spot on the list, having raked in 11 million dollars over the course of a year. That, of course, is before management fees and taxes are taken out.

Gamer DanTDM was the top earner on this year’s list, having made over $16.5 million over the course of the year. Dan is from the United Kingdom and posts daily videos of himself playing video games.

It’s safe to say that this day in age, it pays to be a YouTuber.