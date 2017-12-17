WWE News: Nia Jax Reveals Who She Wants As Her Partner In Mixed Match Challenge

When the WWE announced their upcoming Mixed Match Challenge tournament in early 2018, people started to speculate on who the teams would be. Many WWE superstars took to Twitter to let fans know who they wanted to team up with, with obvious pairings like Rusev and his wife Lana obvious options. However, one of the teams seemed to be already in place when Nia Jax began to hit on Enzo Amore on Monday Night Raw. With the news that Nia Jax was going to take part in the 205 Live show, it seemed Enzo would end up paired with Nia for the tournament. However, Nia Jax has other thoughts on who she wants to team with.

Who Does Nia Jax Want As Her WWE Mixed Match Challenge Partner?

Nia Jax took to Twitter, as many before her, and had a surprising choice for her WWE Mixed Match Challenge tournament partner. In a video, Nia looked into her camera and said that she found her partner for the Mixed Match Challenge. She then moved the camera to her left and showed Braun Strowman sitting there.

When Nia moved the camera back to herself, she then roared “Braun” with a big smile on her face. If Nia Jax and Braun Strowman team up for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, there might not be a pairing in the WWE that could beat them.

Team Beauty & The Beast! Who would like to see Nia Jax and Braun Strowman team up for #WWEMMC? Be sure to tweet your thoughts and let your voices be heard #UnstoppableForce pic.twitter.com/4QMTwgQaxL — NiaJaxCom (@NiaJaxCom) December 13, 2017

Other WWE Mixed Match Challenge Partner Possibilities

WWE reported that the Mixed Match Challenge will air exclusively on Facebook Watch, streaming live. The tournament begins on Jan. 16, 2018, at 10 p.m. EST. It will last for 12 episodes and will feature wrestlers from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, with the winning team picking up $100,000 for the charity of their choice.

Fans get to vote on who will team up and the teams are announced on Jan. 4, 2018. As a result, there is a chance that Nia Jax and Braun Strowman won’t team up, as the fans will have to vote for the pairings. This makes Nia’s video a call for fans to vote for her choice of a partner.

Other wrestlers asking for their choices include Finn Balor, who asked fans to “please” vote for Bayley to be his partner; Alexa Bliss also requesting Braun Strowman to be her partner; Rusev suggesting his wife Lana; and Carmela and Bobby Roode suggesting each other.