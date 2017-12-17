Is Josh Duggar’s Church Recruiting Women To ‘Satisfy His Urges?’

Inquisitr previously reported that a blind item about Josh Duggar dropped on the site Crazy Days and Nights, which insinuated that his sexual appetite is so severe that he has continued to hire prostitutes behind his wife’s back.

However, the most disturbing part of the “blind item” seems to be overlooked, as it appears that this published not too long ago in connection to the same celebrity. Not only is Josh Duggar supposedly still using prostitutes and other services to fill his sexual appetite, but it appears his church has been recruiting women to help him fill his needs.

Those who have been watching 19 Kids and Counting as well as Counting On are well aware that Michelle Duggar talks about the women in the family being raised to be “joyfully available” to their husbands at all times. She even went as far as to say that women in her family “don’t have headaches,” insinuating that she never turns down intimacy with her husband, even if she’s not feeling it.

Inquisitr also previously reported that it was possible that Josh Duggar may not have even gone to rehab at all, and that after it was made public in 2015 that he had molested five young women and been cheating on his wife, he simply “disappeared” from the public spotlight instead of getting real treatment.

According to many, the church the Duggars attend, which they purport to be Independent Baptist but falls under the category of the Gothards’ church, women are treated like second class citizens. As such, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was found out that women were being recruited or even given money to sleep with Josh in order to make sure that his cheating on Anna is controlled. Some think it may also be a safety precaution to ensure he does not molest children again.

With this blind item in mind, could it be possible that something like this is happening? Anna Duggar stayed with Josh after the worst of the scandals, so it seems likely that she would stick with him if he continued to cheat on her with a myriad of other women.