‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers; Jack Is Ready To Explode, Abbott War Brewing —Major Shocker Ahead

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) is ready to explode as his sister, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) keeps questioning his ability to run Jabot and take care of their mother, Dina (Marla Adams). Jack is overseeing The Hilary Hour, Jabot, Dina’s care, and now wants to purchase Chancellor Industries. Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley wonder how long their brother can keep at the pace he’s going.

According to Soap Central, Jack feels that since Jabot is sponsoring Hilary’s television show, the content aired must be “feel good” television instead of tabloid gossip. He wants the show to benefit people and do good things. Jack sees this as Hilary’s chance to rebrand herself and her successful show.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack refuses to let go of the reins at Jabot, which is the source of the tension with Ashley. In Jack’s mind, he believes he can handle Hilary’s show and Jabot. Jack thinks that Jabot would suffer if he backed away. Jack also feels that he’s the perfect person to take care of Dina too. His family believes that he’s taking on too much and they prepare to go to the Jabot board to have him removed.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack believes he can handle everything. He’s been in difficult situations before and managed to control everything. In his mind, this is no different. His sisters disagree and decide to do something before Dina or Jabot slip through the cracks.

Jack Bergman shares that Jack wants to keep Dina out of a care facility as long as possible. Since they missed so much time with her, he wants to spend quality time with her now. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina walked out on Jack, Traci, and Ashley when they were young children. Jack’s abandonment issues have affected every relationship he’s had with women, including his sisters.

Like Jack, Ashley never got past Dina’s sudden departure out of their lives as young children. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that when Jack and Ashley argue, it’s two damaged people that have been taught not to trust anyone since their own mother walked out on them without telling them goodbye.

Now that Dina’s back, the source of their problems, it’s a recipe for disaster. Bergman warns the Young and the Restless fans that he thought nothing would come between Ashley and Jack, but he was wrong. Something happens between them, and the Abbott war gets really ugly.

Next week, Jack gives Ashley an “unforgettable” present for Christmas. It creates tension between the siblings, prompting Traci to take a stand.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.