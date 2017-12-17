WWE News: Real Reason Braun Strowman Did Not Get One-On-One Title Match For Royal Rumble

Last week, the main event on WWE Monday Night Raw saw Braun Strowman battle Kane with the WWE Universal Championship number one contender’s spot on the line. With the two battling for weeks, it seemed this was a good time for the WWE to pull the trigger on another big Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match at the Royal Rumble in January. However, it was not meant to be as the bout ended in a double count out and now Brock Lesnar will show up tomorrow night, and Kurt Angle will likely announce a three-way competition for the title instead of the one-on-one singles match.

Why Did Braun Strowman Not Get The One-On-One WWE Title Shot?

Braun Strowman battled Brock Lesnar in July at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event and ate a clean loss to The Beast after an F5. It was a hard-fought match, but like all Lesnar’s title defenses, the decision was never in question. It usually takes just one F5 to beat anyone.

Despite that, Dave Meltzer reported (via IWNerd) that there were debates behind-the-scenes to get Braun Strowman another title shot against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble anyway. However, with Brock Lesnar set to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, that would mean Braun Strowman would lose again.

However, smarter heads prevailed. While some fans might not believe that Kane deserves a title shot at this point in his career, it was Vince McMahon himself who called the audible. According to McMahon, it was not the right time for Braun Strowman to lose another match.

The Current WWE Plans For Royal Rumble

According to the reports, Vince McMahon wanted to add Kane to the match and make it a three-way so that Braun Strowman could have another strong showing against Brock Lesnar but not take the loss. Instead, Lesnar can pin Kane and keep his title while keeping Strowman strong as the WWE heads into WrestleMania 34.

As the WWE has shown in the past, getting a world title shot at the Royal Rumble does not keep the challenger from entering the actual Rumble match itself. Braun Strowman missing out the title but having a strong showing and then putting on an excellent performance in the Rumble match itself could push him over the top.

The plans are still to have Brock Lesnar defend his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, a good story as they are the only two men to beat Undertaker at the most significant event of the year. There are still no plans yet for Braun Strowman at WrestleMania, but since he is feuding with Kane and The Undertaker is hinted to return for another match, that story could write itself after the Royal Rumble.