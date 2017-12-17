‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Thaao Penghlis On Andre And Kate, Shocking ‘Kandre’ Plot Will Anger Fans

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the next few months will feature a shocking plot. Two characters that are involved are Andre DiMera and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). Actor Thaao Penghlis teased that what happens will not only blindside fans, but will anger them as well. Does this have anything to do with Vivian Alamain’s (Louise Sorel) return and her mysterious companion, portrayed by General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher?

The DiMeras are finally back on the front burner, just like head writer Ron Carlivati promised. So far, there has been some drama with Kate. Despite Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) stripping her of everything, Andre will come to her rescue. He manages to strike a deal with his brother, which saves Kate from losing everything.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that things are just going to get more intense for “Kandre.” On Instagram, Thaao Penghlis revealed that the next few months will highlight a shocking and angering plot. Due to the timing, could this have something to do with Vivian Alamain and her mysterious companion?

It seems like there could be a connection. The two characters will make a grand entrance on Friday, December 29, She Knows reported. The two end up crashing the New Year’s Eve party at Doug’s Place. Even though Vivian Alamain is only returning for a brief time, it is hinted that she comes back with a vengeance.

As for Tyler Christopher’s mystery character on Days Of Our Lives, he could be sticking around for much longer. All that is known about him is that a script cover listed his character name as Stefan. He could either be related to Stefano DiMera (formerly the late Jopseh Mascolo), or it is just a code name intended to throw off fans.

As fans recall, DiMera Enterprises was being sabotaged. Carlivati revealed that the person responsible is an “outside interloper.” That means it isn’t anyone in Salem. Despite Kate thinking Andre was guilty, the reformed villain was innocent. This led to Kate using Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) to take part in an uncover mission. However, things went wrong and he ended up getting shot by JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that the DiMera sabotage storyline will pick back up. Could it all come back to Louise Sorel and Tyler Christopher’s characters? Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is going to be on the case and is determined to figure things out. It could land her in the middle of a huge revenge plot.

As for Andre and Kate, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that “Kandre” will face many challenges in the next few months. Considering Vivian’s history with the DiMera family, she could definitely be involved. Fans also need to remember that Kate is a long-time adversary of hers.

If Tyler Christopher’s character is a DiMera, it would make sense why the two would team up. After all, he is missing out on enjoying the benefits that come along with being Stefano’s heir. He doesn’t get to live in a lavish mansion, is excluded from being part of the family business, and doesn’t have access to the DiMera fortune. He could be angry and bitter. Plus, knowing how Andre won’t want to share the estate, things could get heated and ugly between the two.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that things could take a lethal turn, though. While “Stefan” may want what he thinks belongs to him, Vivian’s goals are much more sinister. She wants revenge and looking at her character history, everyone in Salem is in danger. Who will be her first target and what kind of outrageous schemes does she have planned? Could Andre and Kate end up fighting for their lives?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.