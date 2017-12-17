Marvin Lewis Leaving Cincinnati Bengals After Season, Could New York Giants Be Destination?

Breaking news out of the NFL world, according to ESPN,is that Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis will be leaving the team after 15 seasons. There have been many reports the last four seasons that Lewis could be out the door and the time has finally come. With his departure, he will be looking to explore other options. Could that mean a run at the New York Giants’ GM position?

The Giants are in need of a GM after the firing of Jerry Reese this season. Pairing Lewis with the Giants will give the team the enforcer they hoped Reese and former coach Ben McAdoo would be. The question with Lewis is, would he be willing to head to a team with such an uncertain future? The Giants have plenty of holes on both sides of the ball. With the possibility of an Eli Manning trade and the contract issue surrounding Odell Beckham Jr., Lewis could be walking into a rebuild that may take some time.

However, if there is one man who could get the job done, then Marvin Lewis is that guy.

During his time with the Bengals, Lewis built a team, literally, from top to bottom. While he’s known as the coach who can’t win the big game (playoffs), his team has been there seven of the 15 years he has coached them. Talent-wise, Lewis might be one of the best in getting the most out of his players. While many coaches would have passed on Andy Dalton, under Lewis’ guidance, Dalton has carved out a pretty good career.

Why Marvin Lewis Would Be A Good Fit For The New York Giants

Marvin Lewis won’t coach the Bengals after this season, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/sKGXKq6rgt — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 17, 2017

The Giants need to either hit the reset button or add a few tweaks here and there. While Manning will enter the 2018 season at the age of 37, he still has a few good years left in him. The Giants problems rest with the offensive line and running back. But this is where Lewis can make a splash. Lewis is one of the most-respected coaches in the NFL and if he’s in a front office position, that same respect will carry over. Players love to play for Lewis and, whether on the sideline or in a chair, those same players will come running to his aid.

While the Giants have their eyes of the Carolina Panthers’ ex-GM, Dave Gettleman, Lewis might be the better hire. Gettleman left Carolina on bad terms, not only with the team but current and former players as well. Hiring Lewis would be a fresh start for both parties. Name a better coach who knows talent as well as Lewis.

Dalton was a gamble Lewis took and while, Dalton has taken some heat, he has made three Pro Bowls in his seven years. What about Giovani Bernard, Jeremy Hill, and Joe Mixon? Without the trust Lewis had in each, there’s no telling where those players would be. Another area where Lewis could fix the Giants is on the defensive side of the ball. Last season, the Giants were one of the top units in the league, but injuries and inconsistent play have driven them to the bottom in 2017. Lewis is a master talent evaluator and fixer on-the-fly and could easily bring in the proper additions needed to rebuild what was once a strong unit.

If Lewis wants the GM position with the New York Giants, then they should offer it to him ASAP.