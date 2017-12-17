Johnny Depp: Backlash Continues, Depp Rumored To Owe Former Lawyers ‘A Ton Of Cash’ Team Never Was Paid

Johnny Depp has been in the spotlight for more than his onscreen performances as of late. The Pirates Of the Caribbean star is currently the subject of much criticism and backlash for his prominent role in J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts. Fans of the author’s novels, and film adaptations of those novels, are not pleased that Depp, who was accused of domestic violence by his now-ex-wife Amber Heard, has been cast for the films. Many critics have now termed the move by Rowling and her recent words defending the star, to be a betrayal of all women, as The Independent shares.

While the negative spotlight on the Fantastic Beasts frenzy shines brightly, so does that which is set on the legal drama involving Depp’s management of his millions. The star launched a lawsuit against his former management team, TMG, early this year, alleging that the team was careless with his millions and that there was fraudulent activity that has resulted in Depp owing millions in taxes with very little to show for his $600 million fortune.

Most recently, Johnny Depp also accused his former legal team of being involved in the fraudulent activity. The former team has apparently responded to the allegations brought against them by Depp, essentially alleging that the law firm of Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman conspired with Depp’s former management group to ruin him.

As The Blast relays, the former legal team to Depp is “claiming they did nothing wrong, and don’t believe Depp suffered any damages as a result of their services,” adding that “BHDRLFS&G says Depp’s misfortunes and hits to his bank account are due to his own misconduct, representations, and negligence…”

In addition to BHDRLFS&G supposedly denying claims made by Depp, the legal team is also rumored to have fired back accusing Depp of failing to pay for their services. The publication relays that “the law firm doesn’t specify how much they’re owed, but they say the original deal with Depp is that they get a percentage of his entertainment income, so it’s potentially massive.”

Although there do not seem to be direct excerpts from court documents provided by the publication, if these are, in fact, truthful details from the current case, the retaliation by the legal team is very similar to TMG’s response earlier this year when the group fired back at Depp, denying any fraudulent accusations and accusing the star of causing his own financial mess.