What time does Walt Disney World open on Christmas and when will the theme park close on December 25? If you are traveling to Orlando, Florida to visit WDW during the long holiday weekend, you won’t be alone, so expect big crowds and long lines on Christmas Day.

Thousands of families are expected to head to Walt Disney World on Christmas to enjoy rides, attractions, Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade, and some much-needed sunshine. Whether you plan to spend time in the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Animal Kingdom, or the Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, the hours vary on Christmas. See this year’s park hours below.

According to Mouse Savers, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is the busiest and most “crowded time of the entire year.” However, there is an upside, with the Disney-themed blog noting that although the “crowds will be huge,” there are some perks, including more shows, a Christmas parade, special fireworks displays, and extended park hours at some of the parks.

Oh, and there’s also a great perk for anyone leaving the snow behind and heading to Orlando to celebrate Christmas at the theme park known as the happiest place on earth. According to The Weather Channel, the forecast for December 25 is mostly sunny with a high of 83 degrees and only 10 percent chance of rain.

Christmas 2017 Walt Disney World hours

Mark Ashman / Getty Images

In addition to the times listed below, The Mouse for Less reports that guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels will get extra time in the park (Extra Magic Hours) as noted below.

The Magic Kingdom will be open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. – midnight with Extra Magic Hours from 7 – 8 a.m. Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade will take place at 12 Noon and 3:30 p.m.

Epcot will be open from 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m., and Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. There are no Extra Magic Hours at either park on December 25.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park will be open on 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Christmas, with Extra Magic Hours from 7 – 8 a.m.

Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on December 25. According to WDW Info, Walt Disney World’s other water park, Blizzard Beach has been closed since late October and will reopen on January 6, 2018.