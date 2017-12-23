Man Allegedly Murders Wife And Two Young Daughters Days Before Christmas

A pastor-in-waiting has reportedly killed his wife and their two young daughters just days before Christmas.

Jacob Daniel Forman who was training to become a pastor in Mexico is presently facing three second-degree murder charges. Court documents made available to NY Daily News indicate that the 34-year-old Canadian man allegedly murdered his family at their Kelowna residence in southwest Canada.

The bodies of Clara Forman, a fitness instructor and daughters, Karina, aged eight and Yesenia, aged seven were not discovered until two days later, after police officers were called to the home.

CTV Vancouver is reporting that the couple got married after four months of dating and recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary. In a Facebook post, Clara detailed their whirlwind romance and how they got married in Mexico and moved to Canada.

Unearthed family videos posted online, show the suspect playing with his daughters. In one particular video, he is seen celebrating Karina’s birthday with a cake in hand.

A memorial has been set-up at the Forman residence, where neighbors still reeling from the shock of the grisly murders, placed stuffed animals and flowers outside the house. One neighbor speaking to Kelownanow described Clara as an openhanded and optimistic person who loved her children dearly.

Founder of GoodLife Fitness, David Patchell-Evans in a statement to family and friends following the death of Clara and her young girls offered his sympathies, adding that the fitness instructor would be deeply missed.

“She touched so many lives through the classes that she taught and through all of the positive interactions she had with associates and members in our club…she will be greatly missed.”

Karina, and Yesenia were home-schooled through the Heritage Christian Online School. In their own statement, the school expressed their heart-felt condolences, revealing that there were no “adequate words to express their deep sorrow” at the tragedy.

Forman’s lawyer, Glenn Verdurmen speaking to the Daily Mail, outside a courthouse Thursday said he was still waiting for instructions from his client on how he wanted to respond to the charges meted against him.

Forman who appeared stony-faced during his arraignment before a judge is expected to appear again in court on January 18, 2018.

He has been instructed by the court to refrain from contacting anyone as an investigation into the three deaths ensue.