‘The Bold And The Beautiful’: Brooke Kicks Out Thorne, Finds Out Quinn Designs Her Engagement Ring

Ridge and Brooke are going to be engaged, but the engagement would be at risk when Brooke finds out who designed the ring. After she said yes to Ridge, she will ask Thorne to find another place to stay, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal.

This Christmas holidays will bring some surprises, and during the celebration at the Forrester mansion, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will announce their engagement. It is an apparent defeat for Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), but his desire to break up his brother and ex-wife’s relationship would be stronger. Add to that the fact that Brooke will kick him out of her house. She will insist that it is not right for him to stay there anymore now that she has agreed to marry Ridge.

Meanwhile, the engagement could face a little setback. It was actually a weird decision from Ridge to ask Quinn to design a ring that he will give to Brooke. After all, he had an affair with Quinn, betraying his father, Eric (John McCook), in the process. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will be enraged when she discovers Quinn’s involvement in Ridge’s plan, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is panicking about the baby she’s carrying. While Liam (Scott Clifton) is over the moon with the news that he is going to be a father soon, Steffy fears that it is Bill’s (Don Diamont). Bill will push Steffy to do a paternity test to know the answers, and spoilers tease that the result will crush Steffy.

Things are not going too well for Steffy, and it seems that she’s going to break Liam’s heart. Spoilers reveal that her one-night affair with her father-in-law will be exposed soon. All this time he’s been feeling guilty for breaking their marriage vows when he kissed Sally, but his wife did something even worse. Liam will surely be devastated when he finds out that his wife slept with his father, and the baby is possibly Bill’s.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.