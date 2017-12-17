Matt Lauer Divorce Rumors: Reports That Annette Roque Could Be Leaving Lauer Grow Amid New Cheating Scandal

Matt Lauer is facing growing divorce rumors, with the embattled Today show anchor reportedly desperate to save his marriage to Annette Roque amid new allegations of cheating.

Lauer has been in something of a downward spiral for the last several weeks, starting with his abrupt firing from the Today show after a colleague accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior during the show’s coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. After he was fired, Lauer faced a new round of reports that he had been openly cheating on wife Annette Roque, and this week a woman came forward to detail her month-long affair with Lauer.

Addie Collins Zinone was an intern on the Today show starting in 1999 and said she had a brief affair with Lauer that ended badly when reporters from the National Enquirer caught wind and tried to question her about it. Zinone said Lauer blamed her for talking about their affair, and Zinone believes she received a professional backlash because of Lauer.

Amid these reports, there are rumors that Matt Lauer could be headed for divorce. A source told People magazine that Lauer is “fighting to save [his] marriage” and that he and Annette are focusing on their three children.

“He doesn’t want a divorce. Both of them, their first thought is their children,” the report noted.

But even though they are maintaining the image of being together, a source told the outlet that Annette Roque is angry and wanted Matt Lauer to take off his wedding ring. And Annette’s father, Henri, also spoke out to condemn Matt Lauer.

“I have no words for her husband,” Henri said (via AOL.com). “What he has done is bad. She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out.”

Are Matt Lauer and Annette Roque getting a divorce? Here's everything we know about the status of their marriage https://t.co/3DG1DQYePn pic.twitter.com/LpX62tkvBC — Intl. Business Times (@IBTimes) December 14, 2017

The couple is still together at the moment. As E! News reported, they are living in the same home and have been spending time with their children, including a recent trip to go horseback riding. The report suggested that the relationship could be on the mend and noted that Lauer remains hopeful that they can patch up the marriage.

But with Matt Lauer retreating from the public spotlight and not offering any comment on the state of his relationship, the divorce rumors have been able to grow even louder and likely will continue to do so.