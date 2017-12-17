Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus 2017: Are They Fighting? ‘Paranoia’ Star Spotted Alone And Shirtless In Malibu

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have been making it to the headlines again since they decided to get back together in 2016. Just last month, the couple was sighted in Savannah, Georgia, wearing matching rings on their fingers that reignited wedding rumors. However, new reports suggest that Liam and Miley could possibly be not on good terms right now after the actor was spotted alone lately.

Radar Online reports that Liam Hemsworth was seen alone and shirtless in Malibu on Thursday, Dec.14. Photos of Miley Cyrus’ fiancé enjoying the waves in his skin-tight wetsuit made rounds online. The Hunger Games star was even snapped while changing his underwear at the back of his car.

Though most followers of the 27-year-old Aussie actor know that he is living in a gorgeous mansion with Miley Cyrus near the Malibu coast, some of them cannot help but speculate that the couple could possibly be fighting right now. In fact, InTouch Weekly previously claimed that Liam and Miley are feuding over having babies. The news outlet even said that their contradictory beliefs on starting a family could cause another split.

“Friends are saying that it’s only a matter of time until they call it quits for good.”

The publication stated that Miley Cyrus wants to have a baby soon. However, the Hannah Montana star was reportedly struggling to get pregnant. An unnamed tipster even claimed, in May, that the fiancée of Liam Hemsworth has been very careful about her diet.

“She has been doing everything right. She’s sober, has been eating really well, and she’s drinking lots of water and having lots of sex. But still no baby.”

While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the two personalities has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, avid followers of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus should take these rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, an unidentified insider revealed to HollywoodLife that Miley is currently having a hard time buying a gift for her fiancé. The same source said Liam Hemsworth is not really into material things and this turns out to be a huge problem for “The Best of Both Worlds” singer. However, it was claimed that Miley is already planning to give Liam a new surfboard.

“One thing I know she is getting him is a new surfboard, when it comes to anything to do with surfing and Liam you can’t go wrong.”

The source also revealed that the couple would be spending quality time together this upcoming holiday season. It was reported that the two would be celebrating Christmas in their love nest in Malibu. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus!