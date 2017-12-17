‘Christmas Story’ Star Reveals Money He Still Makes Off Classic Movie — Turns Into ‘Hottie’ As Adult

It is a gift that keeps giving to the audiences who watch the movie, A Christmas Story, year after year. This famous classic also provides money for the stars who still collect royalties from the 1983 holiday film. One of the child stars from the movie is Zach Ward, who is 47-years-old today. He graced the screen in Christmas Story wearing a coonskin hat as Scut Farkus, the neighborhood bully.

When Ward’s adult picture was recently posted online, he won over the hearts of some Twitter users who have dubbed him a “hottie” today. He was only 13 when he appeared in the movie, which is famous for its one-liners and hysterical props.

Who can forget that gaudy leg lamp or the poor kid that got talked into licking the cold flagpole, only to get his tongue stuck? One of the gifts that Ward has received from that movie over the years is “a lot of free beer and hugs,” as people still remember him as the bully from A Christmas Story.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Ward said:

“So many people come up to me and are like, ‘You got your a** kicked by Ralphie,’ and it makes them so happy. I think they’re connecting to themselves as that little kid who had a bully and when they saw Scut Farkus get beaten up, they were just like, ‘Yeah!’ They greet me with a lot of love. It’s usually very kind.”

He calls it “incredible” to be a part of something that he describes as “lightning in a bottle.” For those who want to know, “no” he didn’t keep that “coonskin hat” that he had on his head through the entire film.

#Christmas Story star reveals how much he still makes off the holiday classic https://t.co/olFhe8Jrsf pic.twitter.com/WoNlLIUMro — Page Six (@PageSix) December 15, 2017

Now that you have seen his picture above, which is next to his picture from A Christmas Story, you might be asking yourself where you have recently seen this “hunk” as comments describe him from an article on Fox News. Ward is still acting and his most recent gig was as a guest star in the latest season of American Horror Story.

A leg lamp stands in the living room of the newly renovated house once used in the filming of the classic holiday movie ‘A Christmas Story.’ Amy Sancetta / AP Images

So what about the money that he receives as his royalties from the movie Christmas Story? It is a movie that’s often seen on TV during the year, but you can find it everywhere on TV during the holiday season. Has this money kept him in a lifestyle suitable for a star?

Ward said “You’re going to be so disappointed,” when he reveals his take from the movie’s royalties over the years. He said that the money he gets is about $1,800 every two years and it is paid in Canadian money, which is where the film was shot.

The money he’s made from the bi-yearly movie payments is put into a bank account for his mom just in case she ever needs it, said Ward.