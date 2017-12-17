Omarosa Manigault Never Seemed At Home In White House

Omarosa Manigault never seemed quite at home in President Donald Trump’s White House, even though she was graced with the distinction of being the most senior African-American staffer in the administration.

On paper, the former Apprentice star was tasked with handling outreach to the black community, though, even now, when her days on the job are officially down to just a few, many seem hard pressed to answer the question of what was truly required and expected of her.

According to ABC News, almost from the very start Manigault only proved good at alienating those with whom she was supposed to cultivate relationships.

“There was nothing on substance that she would add,” said Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. “There was nothing she could deliver other than photo ops. Clearly no one really knew what she was doing in the first place.”

Sources added Manigault ruined almost any chance she had of making the relationship work when she cursed and berated members of the Congressional Black Congress early in the relationship at a meeting she helped broker.

By the time CBC officials were scheduled to meet with Trump in June, they seemingly had already had enough, declining the meeting and expressing beliefs their concerns “fell on deaf ears.”

CBC members are already on record in asserting they were also offended by Manigault referring to herself as “the Honorable Omarosa Manigault” in the invite for the meeting.

Manigault’s appearance at a National Association of Black Journalists’ convention last summer has also become legendary, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

Omarosa Manigault says she felt isolated in White House. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

While there as part of a panel, she openly sparred with host Ed Gordon on stage, leading to her threatening to leave the panel in mid-discussion.

In the wake of her White House ouster, Trump has praised his former reality TV costar, insisting “I like Omarosa. Omarosa’s a good person.”

Manigault’s run of Oval Office allies seemingly didn’t extend far beyond Trump, and she has since described her experience there as “very lonely.”

“It has been very, very challenging being the only African-American woman in the senior staff,” she told ABC News, adding that she was also troubled by Trump’s much debated remarks in response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Meanwhile, newly entrenched White House chief of staff John Kelly seemed to have Manigault on his radar from the day he took up residence in Washington.

Sources said after he began to limit her reach, she openly complained of isolation.