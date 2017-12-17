‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Uses Nelle For Revenge On Sonny And Carly

General Hospital spoilers tease that Ava Jerome (Maura West) still has enough bad girl in her to want revenge on Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) for keeping her away from her little girl Avery. Ava’s been playing nice because of her hot new romance with Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen), but when she sees the Corinthos power couple targeting Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier), something in Ava snaps, and she hatches a plan to take on Sonny and Carly and make them pay.

Sonny Targets Another Pregnant Woman

Flashback to 2014 thanks to General Hospital spoilers from Michael Fairman Soaps and you’ll recall how Sonny was set to kill Ava but her pregnancy reveal was all that saved her. Sonny continued to harass and threaten Ava throughout her pregnancy, and if Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) had been Avery’s dad instead of Sonny, many GH fans speculate Sonny might have killed Ava after she gave birth. Even now, Sonny keeps Avery’s mother away from her and threatens her terribly with Carly cheering him.

Of course, Sonny’s wrath is understandable given Ava’s role in Morgan’s death, but threatening a pregnant woman is still questionable. Now with Nelle revealing her pregnancy just as Michael was cutting ties with her, according to She Knows Soaps, Carly and Sonny are scheming to target Nelle. In fact, last week Sonny and Carly plotted for a “final” solution to get Nelle away from Michael, but Sonny warned Carly that doing so would “change everything.”

Ava To The Rescue – Shields Nelle From Corinthos Plot

General Hospital spoilers tell us that after Nelle walked out on Sonny, Carly, and Michael, she took refuge at Kelly’s Diner. That’s where she ran into Ava and spilled the beans that she’s pregnant. Ava immediately recognized a kindred soul and told the young woman that “they should talk.” GH spoilers and rumors tease that Ava will take Nelle under her wing since the pregnant girl has no allies left in town. Nelle has alienated everyone, and Ava certainly understands how that feels.

Other GH spoilers hint that Griffin will be very understanding of Nelle’s predicament. He’s very forgiving and knows how horrid the white-hot rage of Corinthos revenge goes. With Griffin and Ava protecting and advocating for Nelle, Carly and Sonny will be furious, and it could wreck their plans to “take care of” Nelle. While it’s not clear how far Sonny and Carly are willing to go, some rumors suggest they might physically harm Nelle, even if it risks the baby, so she’s out of Michael’s life for good.

Will Ava Control The Corinthos Grandkid?

General Hospital spoilers have made clear that what Nelle wants is security. She demanded that Michael support her during her pregnancy since she’s high-risk because of her one kidney (thanks to Josslyn Jacks [Eden McCoy] having the other one). That kidney fact alone makes it double dodgy that Sonny and Carly are targeting Nelle since she saved Joss’s life. By sticking with Ava, Nelle can relax and enjoy her pregnancy from the lap of penthouse luxury.

GH spoilers teased that Ava starts out to help a young woman she sees is pregnant and threatened as she was, but later will realize that this gives her some leverage over Carly and Sonny. Nelle and Ava can keep the Corinthos grandkid away from CarSon just as they keep Avery from her. Ava will be in a position to visit karmic payback on Sonny and Carly in much the same way they treat her.

Nelle should quickly realize that Ava is her meal ticket and take the lady mobster up on her offer. And if it annoys Carly and Sonny, all the better. Be sure to see what happens with these GH spoilers for the week of December 18-22, and check back often for updates on Nelle’s pregnancy, CarSon’s wicked plans for their son’s baby mama, and other General Hospital spoilers.