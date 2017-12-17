Will We Have A White Christmas This Year? Forecast Points To ‘Yes’ In These States

If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, your wish may come true this year. A little Christmas morning snow is nothing short of magical unless you are traveling on December 25.

Snow, wind, and sleet could cause flight delays and slow-moving traffic, but for those who will be waking up — and staying — at home on Christmas Day, snow falling outside sets the perfect scene for opening gifts that were magically delivered by Santa Claus.

So, what are the chances that Santa Claus will be flying landing on snow-covered rooftops on Christmas Eve, and which areas of the country may see flurries, a few inches of snow, or blizzard-like conditions on December 25?

For some, a few snowflakes are enough to make things merry and bright, but, according to The Weather Channel, a white Christmas is defined as “one inch of snow on the ground” on the morning of December 25. And if you already have snow on the ground, that qualifies, too.

Choreograph / iStock Photo

Last week, parts of the Northeast was hit with a few inches of pre-holiday snow, but there’s a warm-up expected a few days before Christmas, so the white stuff on the ground could melt before Santa Claus fires up his sleigh on Sunday night.

Not to worry, though — some areas of the Northeast could see snowfall on December 25. NECN reports that a “storm system may move through” the Boston area on Christmas Day, bringing with it “a few inches of snow.”

If you live in upstate New York or northern Maine, US News and World Report says there is a “high probability” there will be snow on the ground on Christmas.

Further south, in Rhode Island, the Providence Journal states that a high of 50 degrees is expected on Christmas Eve, dropping down to 38 degrees with sun and clouds on December 25. That means the snow that fell several days ago will have melted by the time Santa arrives.

According to the Weather Channel, snow is already on the ground in areas from North Dakota to the Great Lakes and it’s not expected to melt by Christmas Day. Considering there is at least an inch of snow on the ground already, that qualifies these areas for a white Christmas.

Don’t count on snow in places like Tennessee or Texas this year. According to the Tennessean, it’s more likely residents will see a “wet Christmas” with a wintry mix moving into the area on the 25th. The Dallas Morning News reports a “10 percent chance of snow” on Christmas, but there’s a better chance that Dallas-area residents will see chilly rain.

The Washington Post provided some general predictions for snow in other parts of the country, stating that people who live in the following locations have a good chance of seeing a white Christmas — Northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan — and “at least 50-50 odds for snow” in central South Dakota, northern Iowa, and areas surrounding southern Wisconsin.

Count sunny spots like Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina out if you’re hoping for a White Christmas this year. TWC reports that it’s been awhile since residents of these states saw snow on the ground on the holiday. In 1989, it was a snowy Christmas Eve in Jacksonville, Florida (1 inch), Charleston, South Carolina (4 inches), and Savannah, Georgia (2 inches), but there’s no snow in sight for these areas this year.

Forecasts change frequently, so check your local forecast for the latest information about Christmas Day weather.