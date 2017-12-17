Pope Francis ‘Agrees With President Trump On Fake News’ — Head Of Catholic Church Slams Fake News As ‘Sin’

Pope Francis took on “fake news” yesterday and shared his serious concerns about the reporting of news that’s not accurate by calling it a “sin,” one that is hurting the hearts of people today. Not only does the Pope warn against fake news but also warns not to dredge up the old stories that “have already been dealt with.”

The Pope went through the details of how journalists should report the news using nothing less than precise, correct, and complete information, reports the Daily Mail. The head of the Catholic Church spoke from the Vatican yesterday and he denounced reporting fake news in the media, which Fox & Friends Weekend reported during their Sunday morning show.

The “Pope agrees with President Trump about fake news,” according to the co-hosts, and while they may not see eye to eye on immigration, they are on the same page when it comes to fake news. Father Jonathan Morris appeared as a guest on the Sunday morning show, and he said the Pope is saying something here about the fake news “that is very similar to what Donald Trump is saying.”

The hosts of the show suggested that the Pope and Donald Trump have this topic in common, as Trump has taken on the fake news in a crusade-like effort via his Twitter account. The president has opted to talk to the people of the nation via Twitter so he can get his message across without interference from the press.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

Trump has essentially cut out the middleman of the media by talking directly to the American people via Twitter. Some people in the media see Trump’s crusade against fake news more self-serving than anything else. Some claim he uses the term to denounce the things he doesn’t like said about him and his administration. PolitiFact is one of the media sites reporting how they see Trump’s description of fake news a bit differently.

“Instead of fabricated content, Trump uses the term to describe news coverage that is unsympathetic to his administration and his performance, even when the news reports are accurate.”

Pope Francis is serious about the modern-day phenomenon of fake news, and he is dedicating his upcoming communications message to the topic, which is an annual event. He plans to dedicate this year’s message to fake news in the media, addressing the responsibilities that fall on journalists around the globe.

Pope Francis said yesterday that the journalists of the world perform a mission. That is the most “fundamental” mission when it comes to democratic societies. He reminded journalists that providing one-sided reports is not part of that mission.

“You shouldn’t fall into the ‘sins of communication:’ disinformation, or giving just one side, calumny that is sensationalized, or defamation, looking for things that are old news and have been dealt with and bringing them to light today.”

He called these sins of communications “grave sin” and when you report fake news, it hurts the hearts of the journalists as well as others.