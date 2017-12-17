Did Meghan Markle Use ‘The Rules’ To Snag Prince Harry?

When Meghan Markle portrayed Cassandra Barber in The Dater’s Handbook, a Hallmark movie for Valentine’s Day 2016, she spoke about the movie and about her own views on dating.

Prince Harry’s fiancée also revealed that she had read the controversial book, The Rules in her high school and college days. What did she have to say about the book and her own view of finding “Mr. Right”? Is it possible that Meghan Markle used The Rules to snag herself a prince?

What are The Rules in the first place? The book, written by Ellen Fein and Sherrie Schneider was meant to, according to xoJane, give women 35 rules that will lead to “marriage, in the shortest time possible.”

The full name of the book, The Rules: Time-tested Secrets for Capturing the Heart of Mr. Right was a phenominal success in 1995. What sorts of “rules” are the authors of the 1995 book talking about that could have perhaps influenced a young Meghan Markle?

The first rule is to be a “creature unlike any other.” This is you, as a “whole package.” Since her engagement, Meghan has been described as having it all. She can handle the stress of public scrutiny, and charm everyone. She is well spoken and interested in philanthropy and fashion. She appears to have it all. Yet, it doesn’t necessarily mean that she followed the book to become such an accomplished woman.

Many could argue that although Markle said in the interview that she did not follow “the rules,” she certainly looked up to Ivanka Trump, when she blogged about Ivanka’s ability to look great, while having a family and many of her own businesses.

Other rules include not calling the guy back, ending a conversation first, and always having him pay. Not playing an aloof “rules girl,” Meghan has always appeared to be very clear about her affections towards Prince Harry, from wearing matching bracelets, to posting a photo of two bananas in an Instagram photo, with a sexy message meant for him.

Meghan Markle was clear she was not a fan of The Rules when was interviewed about love and relationships in early 2016. She actually had a very pure take on love and romance.

“You have to follow your heart to find your true love.”

She first spoke of Cassandra’s quandary in The Dater’s Handbook, her character is determined to follow the book, of the same title as the movie. Although she is still drawn to Robert, the guy the book wants her to stay away from, she worries that she will always be drawn to the guys that leave her heartbroken.

Meghan explains that the men may be in their “own categories,” but in the end, they are “each their own person.” There cannot be a set rule for each type of guy.

“I remember when I was in high school, in college, we were still reading The Rules. This is very much like that.”

“It’s really about playing these games! In the end of the day, when it comes down to finding the person you are right for, not the person you’re going to play games with.”

She ends with a smile, and says that “following your heart” worked for Cass, and it will for any woman watching this, “I would give them that same advice.”

In the video interviews, the future wife of Prince Harry also discussed working for Hallmark. The Dater’s Handbook was Markle’s second movie with Hallmark, with her first being When Sparks Fly, a movie that takes place around the Fourth of July festivities.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

She explained that she loved the family nature of the programming of the Hallmark Channel, as well as the happy conclusion to the movies. She points out that the world has been a

“In the end of the day, that’s what I want to watch.”