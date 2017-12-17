One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars universe has finally been addressed in The Last Jedi. Fans have long theorized about the identity of Rey’s parents, with some wondering whether the girl from Jakku is actually the long-lost granddaughter of Obi-Wan Kenobi or a possible descendant of Emperor Palpatine. However, the revelation in Episode VIII was decidedly anti-climactic as Kylo Ren tells Rey about her parentage.

But is it possible that the former Ben Solo was simply lying to Rey in order to confuse her? Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson may have confirmed that Kylo Ren was telling the truth, which means that Rey’s origin story mirrors that of Anakin Skywalker.

In The Last Jedi, Rey found herself being connected by the Force to Kylo Ren. When they finally meet, Kylo prods her to remember the truth about her own parents, who she realizes have been junk traders in Jakku who sold their own daughter.

Fans were understandably disappointed with the revelation, especially since people were expecting Rey to have a more interesting heritage. Nevertheless, the fact that she is just a random girl who happens to be Force-sensitive makes her origin very similar to that of Anakin Skywalker in the prequel films.

Adam Driver returns as Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’ Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Interestingly, Rian Johnson admitted that the truth about Rey was one of the more difficult aspects he dealt with in The Last Jedi. The Star Wars 8 director revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Daisy Ridley’s character was expecting to get an easy answer from Kylo Ren. However, Johnson states that Kylo may have taken advantage of this particular scene. He reveals that “Kylo is going to use the fact that you don’t get that answer to try and weaken you so you have to lean on him.”

Rey’s origin may have been confirmed in The Last Jedi, but some are still hoping that Kylo may have clouded her mind so she couldn’t see the truth. Fans believe Rey might still be connected to the Skywalkers in some way. Hopefully, everything will be revealed in Star Wars 9.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently showing in theaters worldwide.