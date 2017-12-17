Miley Cyrus Fans Go Wild Over Her Belly-Baring Outfit As She Dances Ahead Of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Miley Cyrus fans absolutely adore the eye-catching outfit that she’s wearing in a recent Instagram video. It’s a skin-baring ensemble with a bold print, and her followers are dying to know where she got it from. Luckily, a popular designer has come forward to claim credit for The Voice coach’s well-received look.

On Saturday, Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to reveal that she was working hard in the recording studio with The Voice finalist Brooke Simpson. However, Miley took a quick break from helping Brooke prepare for the Season 13 finale so that she could film a fun Boomerang video of herself dancing. In the short video, Miley is wearing a bold blue crop top with bell sleeves and a diamond-shaped cutout right below the bust. It’s covered with a large yellow rose print, and Miley has paired the top with matching flared pants.

The point of the singer’s video was to ask her fans to vote for Brooke Simpson and download her songs on iTunes when The Voice finale airs on Monday night. However, many of Miley’s followers ignored her pleas. Instead, they asked for more info on her outfit and gushed about how great she looks in it.

“You’re the only person who could pull off that outfit! Hawwwwt,” wrote one of Miley’s admirers.

“So cute… Where is this outfit from??” another asked.

To answer the question above, the mastermind behind Miley Cyrus’ funky floral outfit is none other than Project Runway alum Christian Siriano. The designer shared Miley’s dancing video on his own Instagram page, and he revealed that Miley’s crop top and high-waisted cropped pants are from his Spring 2018 collection.

“Miley looking chic in the studio today wearing Siriano Spring2018! Love her #christiansiriano #mileycyrus #miley,” he wrote.

When Miley Cyrus’ look came down the runway at New York Fashion Week back in September, model Coco Rocha was wearing it.

Brian Ach / Getty Images

As reported by Billboard, Miley has become “an advocate for sexuality and acceptance beyond the traditional boy-girl norms,” so it’s no wonder that she’s a fan of Christian Siriano. According to USA Today, male model Austin Kairis walked in the designer’s “gender-inclusive” runway show at New York Fashion Week. He wore an outfit made from the same floral brocade fabric that Miley is rocking in her dancing video.

Brian Ach / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus previously showed her love for Christian Siriano by rocking one of his designs on The Voice. As reported by Talking with Tami, the yellow gown that she wore earlier this month during the “Live Top 10” episode was a Siriano design. The tiered dress featured petal-like layers of fabric that made it resemble a supersized 3D version of one of the yellow roses on Miley’s crop top and pants.