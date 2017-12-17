That Duggar and Bates clans mirror each other in many ways is not surprising, but reality TV fans may have spotted something on Tori Bates’ wedding day that Joy-Anna Duggar would probably not want to be reminded of.

Tori and Bobby Smith wedded in Tennessee on Saturday before a gathering of family friends, including the Duggars, People reported. Tori’s wedding gown was all lace and beads, designed by Renee Miller who also had made bridal attires for Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar, besides Kendra Caldwell. Unlike the Duggar girls’ gowns, Tori donned a sheath-style dress. The differences, however, end there. One fan pointed out the Bringing Up Bates star probably chose a dress that Joy-Anna had rejected.

“Tori’s dress is the one Joy rejected in Renee’s boutique in KY! Albeit there are a lot of additions to what we saw in the episode…but the bones of it we saw on Counting On!“

During the third episode of last season’s Counting On that aired in September, the Duggar family arrived at Renee’s bridal store in Kentucky to find Joy’s dress. At the store, an anxious Joy-Anna Duggar tries on a few dresses but is unable to settle on a gown, giving her family a few tense moments. It was not until her grandmother suggested putting two dresses together that Joy was able to find an outfit for her big day.

Now, after seeing Tori Bates in her wedding gown, some fans are speculating the dress looks like it was put together from those Joy-Anna Duggar had turned down. One cannot be too sure, as all wedding dresses tend to have borrowed features, particularly if the person designing them is the same.

The Bates and Duggars are longtime friends who cannot be seen together on television because they are featured on competing television networks, Up TV and TLC. The families, however, do not miss big events like weddings of the other. Rumors of link-ups and courtships involving members of both families are constantly flying, though are often proved false, like Tori Bates and Joseph Duggar’s relationship. That does not stop fans from publicly expressing hopes for a Bates-Duggar wedding.

As for Tori Bates’ wedding dress, fans are likely to see more of it when the event is aired next season on Bringing Up Bates, starting January 4. What may remain unknown, however, is how Joy-Anna Duggar reacted to seeing Tori in her wedding gown.