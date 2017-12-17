‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT’s Secret Shocks Victoria, Reveals Marital Trouble With Mac?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) will surprise Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) with a shocker during the week of December 25. The buzz on social media suggests that the scoop could reveal that status of his marriage to Mackenzie (Clementine Ford). J.T. has hardly said anything about his wife, other than she encouraged him to take the Genoa City job to investigate the Newman offshore transfer.

According to Soap Central, J.T. surprises Victoria during the week of December 25. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria will ask her ex-husband how Mackenzie feels about him traveling so much, especially around the holidays. At the time, she thought MacKenzie was just a supportive wife. However, after J.T.’s shocking admission next week, she isn’t so sure.

Apparently, J.T. may tell her that things aren’t so well at home. Perhaps, he says that Mackenzie wanted him to take this job to create space between them for a few weeks. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she will feel bad for her ex-husband and tell him she is available any way she can help.

According to SheKnows Soaps, J.T. flirts with Abby (Melissa Ordway), and she gets the wrong idea. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that she’s offended that he wants her to be the other woman. Of course, J.T. was probably just being friendly and trying to get to know Abby.

Kathy Hutchins / Getty Images

Young and the Restless spoilers state that after J.T. shares how fragile his marriage is at the moment, Victoria begins to feel a connection to him again. She starts to see why she fell in love with him before and wonders if they were meant to be together.

Thad Luckinbill will appear as J.T. for a few more months, so his storyline is far from over. It’s possible that J.T. will hook up with Abby, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), or rekindle his romance with Victoria over the next few weeks.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victoria will ask J.T., Billy (Jason Thompson), and Phyllis to spend Christmas with the kids at her house.

Would you like to see Victoria and J.T. back together? Luckinbill’s storyline will end in early February.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.