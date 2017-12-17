‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Believes His Character Will Be Killed Off In Season 8

Game of Thrones fans may not see the series on the small screens as soon as they want to, but that doesn’t stop them from being anxious as to what the epic show has in store for everyone. There have been a lot of spoilers coming in, including one that shows the possibility of the Night King or Daenerys Targaryen’s victory. Kit Harington, who plays the role of Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen previously said that there will be a lot of major characters killed off in the eighth and final season. Recently, one actor expressed how he feels about his character’s fate, and it doesn’t sound good for him.

Cinema Blend recently spoke with Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson, who plays the commander of the Unsullied, Grey Worm, on behalf of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen (Khaleesi). The actor said that he’s been expecting his character to breathe his last ever since he landed the role of Dany’s trusted advisor. The series isn’t new to killing off its major characters, and Anderson’s Grey Worm might meet his end as soon as Season 8 premieres.

Fans can recall during the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale when the Night King (Richard Brake) and his ice dragon Viserion were able to destroy one massive barrier at The Wall at Eastwatch by the Sea. Apparently, they managed to cross into Westeros with the army of the dead behind them, including the giant Wildlings that were turned into White Walkers. This is one of the major reasons why Grey Worm’s fate might not be too fortunate come the final season.

“All the time. Pretty much since my first day on set, I’ve been like, ‘I’m not going to be around for much longer.’ I just for whatever reason thought I was going to die. I was gonna be sacrificed. There have been a few close calls as well. The fight with the Harpies. Even Casterly Rock, the ambush, I didn’t know where that was going. I was kind of convinced that was gonna be it for me.”

On the plus side, some fans of Game of Thrones believe that Grey Worm might also survive as he has experienced close encounters with death before. It can be recalled during Season 5 when he fought side by side with Ser Barristan Selmy (Ian McElhinney) against the Sons of the Harpy. Though Barristan didn’t make it, the commander of the Unsullied survived.

Apparently, fans are hopeful that Grey Worm will stay until Dany’s possible victory in Game of Thrones despite the king of the dead’s dangerous prowess to take all of Westeros. No one knows where the Night King is heading, but one fan took to Reddit and said he might go straight to the Isle of Faces. The leader of the White Walkers might use the magical properties there so he can give life to his undead army.

The Night King is desperate enough to take over Westeros. He has turned Viserion into an undead dragon, and this makes him more powerful. Kit Harington also told Time that Game of Thrones Season 8 is even bigger than it has ever been, and it simply means there will be a lot of explosives in the final season. Let there be peace in Westeros. Hopefully.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is expected to air sometime in 2019.