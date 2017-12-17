‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Discovers Katie And Wyatt Are Dating, Will She Tell Bill?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will discover Katie (Heather Tom) is dating Wyatt Fuller (Darin Brooks) during the week of December 18. After months of keeping their relationship under wraps, Brooke will find out the identity of the secret man in her life. Brooke will offer Katie a warning about Bill (Don Diamont) and provide her support. Will Brooke tell Bill about Katie’s relationship with Wyatt?

According to SheKnows Soaps, Brooke will find out about Katie and Wyatt’s relationship on Wednesday, December 20. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke will express concern for Katie as she believes she hasn’t thought about the consequences of dating her ex-husband’s son. Katie will tell her sister that she has weighed her options, but she’s in love. She may even tell her that she believes that Wyatt is the man for her. Perhaps, Brooke will urge her to go public with their relationship before Bill discovers they kept their relationship a secret from him.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will reveal that she and Wyatt have been secretly seeing each other for months. She may even explain that Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) know about it. While Quinn isn’t supporting their relationship, Katie could say that she’s not trying to come between them either.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke may suggest that they are playing with fire by keeping Bill out of the loop. She thinks that if he finds out later, his wrath may be difficult to contain. Deep down, Katie knows she’s right, but she isn’t ready to tell her ex-husband about her relationship with Wyatt.

Even though Brooke urged her to talk to Bill, Katie doesn’t listen. She doesn’t want her ex-husband trying to do anything to ruin her happiness. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Brooke may decide to give Bill a heads up about their relationship. In her mind, she is helping Katie, and she believes she can smooth things over with Bill. It probably will not go as planned.

Bill will not accept his son dating his ex-wife. It would result in a nasty Spencer war and would create tension between Katie and Bill.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.