‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Talks Steffy’s Pregnancy And The Drama Ahead

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease the Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will deal with the news that she is pregnant and what it means for her future with Liam. At first, she was excited about the news, but then, she realized that the baby she’s carrying could be Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) child. If the baby turns out not to be Liam’s (Scott Clifton), she knows that it would devastate him.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood shares with Soap Opera Digest that Steffy’s guilt over the situation goes into overdrive. She wants to tell Liam the truth and face the consequences, but if she does, she could lose her husband. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy is shocked by the pregnancy news. She struggled for years with infertility. So, for her to suddenly turn up pregnant is quite a shock to her.

Wood reveals that Steffy was told years ago that she would probably never conceive again. While she and Liam tried to have another child, she never thought it would happen for them. The news catches her completely off-guard. Deep down, she hopes she can convince Bill to stay quiet about their hookup, but his reaction takes her by surprise.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill wonders if the child is his baby. Even though Steffy is his son’s wife, he cannot push aside his romantic feelings for her. While Steffy tells him that she’s committed to Liam, Bill remains hopeful he can change her mind.

Steffy's guilt becomes unbearable as Liam continues to take the blame for their current marital woes. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/vOMyCnLDI9 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/gghk4Hz089 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 11, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy considers her options and aside from confessing the whole thing to Liam, her hands are tied. She considers getting a paternity test so that she can tell Bill that he isn’t the father. In Steffy’s mind, she only had sex with him once, so the odds are Liam is the father.

“She believes the baby is Liam’s child. It was one time with Bill, so what are the odds? This is gut-wrenching, and all the stress is certainly not good for Steffy or her baby.”

Steffy hopes that it will all work out, but she knows Liam will eventually discover her betrayal. When he does, it will get ugly because she cannot think of any worse betrayal than to have sex with her husband’s father.

Even so, Jacqueline has hope that Liam and Steffy will be able to work things out. She still believes that Liam is Steffy’s soulmate.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.