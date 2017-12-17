‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Dec. 25-29: Drunken Drama, Devious Deal, Vengeful Villains, And A Miracle

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal it will be an explosive and catastrophic week in Salem. Expect some good things to happen, like a rekindled romance and a Christmas miracle. However, there will also be a lot of shocking and devastating situations as the new year rolls around.

On Monday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will get a Christmas miracle. Since the only thing that has been on his mind is Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis,) he must wake up. After being shot by JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss,) emergency surgery was performed, but there were risks. An unexpected complication landed the young man in a coma. Despite receiving some bad news, things will turn around for the Salemite.

On that same day, Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) realizes he made a huge mistake. With one unexpected couple said to land themselves in bed, he could cheat on Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Some fans are speculating that he sleeps with Lani Price (Sal Stowers,) which gives her a “who’s the baby daddy” story.

On Tuesday, Lani will try to get answers regarding what happened the night Theo was shot. Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) makes a deal with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). It is regarding Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). As for Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal,) she will put Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) on notice.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday reveal Abigail (Marci Miller) realizes that Andre is in love with Kate. This might be the beginning of “Kandre” becoming a couple, despite having a fake marriage. Also, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will ask someone out on a date. That person is none other than Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

On Thursday, expect to say goodbye to Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) and his wife, Belle (Martha Madison). The couple will leave Salem, SoapCentral reported. Also, Abby notices an odd discrepancy when planning the New Year’s Eve party.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday tease a mysterious couple crashes the party at Doug’s Place. One of them is Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel,) who is coming back with a vengeance. With her is a mystery character played by Tyler Christopher. Although his character details are still being kept a secret, it is teased his name is Stefan. Many fans believe that he could be related to Stefano DiMera (formerly the late Joseph Mascolo).

On that same day, Ciara will have too much booze. As a result, she gets out of control and creates a drunken scene at the party.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.