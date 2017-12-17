‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers: Gohan Saves The Day

Dragon Ball Super returned this week by showcasing the battle between team Universe 3 and 7 in the light of Universal Survival Arc’s Tournament of Power. The Omni-King has annihilated five universes so far, but there will be two more universes that will soon say goodbye. Episode 120 proved that team U7’s Gohan is no longer the kid that he used to be. The half-Saiyan fighter saved the two-minute battle against the powerful warriors of U3.

This week’s Dragon Ball Super episode had Universe 3 fighters attack team U7, as Goku’s team has the most number of fighters remaining, including Gohan, who was the MVP of the latest skirmish. U3’s Bollarator attacked Vegeta and Gohan, while Panchia faced off with Goku. Androids 17 and 18 both stepped in to help, but Viara got in the way and attacked the android fighters. The Supreme Kai of U3 took pride by saying that the remaining warriors’ stamina couldn’t just be waned easily.

Lord Beerus noticed that U3 had been reading U7’s movements, but Gohan was no pushover. The half-Saiyan warrior used his zoom-in view skill on Koitsukai and got a chance to get a good grip on him. He then released a massive Kamehameha Wave against the U3 fighter. He then stepped in to save Vegeta and Goku when he noticed that the two warriors were trying to get out of the series of attacks from Panchia and Bollarator.

Phát Hữu / Flickr / Public Domain

Dragon Ball Super named Gohan as the MVP, as the warrior wants to fight U3 by himself in an attempt to save Vegeta and Goku’s stamina, especially since they still have to fight against U11. Koitsukai, Panchia, and Bollarator tried to scan Gohan and used their synchronized attacks against him. However, Goku’s son revealed that he’s been analyzing their movements and countered their attacks instead.

U3 God of Destruction Mosco gave a go signal to his warriors to use the team’s Plan X, which was set off by Dr. Paparoni. Koitsukai, Panchia, and Bollarator fused together, creating a Voltron-like machine fighter called Koichiarator with a power that functions at 1,265 percent. U3 is indeed one powerful team in the Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power, and even Jiren noted that the team has been keeping dangerous powers.

Dragon Ball Super saw Gohan in trouble against the fused warrior, but Vegeta and Goku stepped in to save him. Both Saiyan warriors released Galick Gun and Kamehameha, although Koichiarator countered and launched a beam attack against him. However, the move was only to divert Koichiarator’s attention to give Gohan more time to launch a massive Kamehameha.

Koichiarator did his best to counter Gohan’s attack, but the half-Saiyan fighter dominated the battle. The fused warriors and Dr. Paparoni were able to escape Gohan’s blast without being purged. Dragon Ball Super Episode 120 painted a troublesome smile on Paparoni’s face and said that they have yet to unveil their most powerful fighting strategy. Comic Book recently shared a photo of Anizara, a massive Megazord-type warrior that is expected to show up in the next episode of Dragon Ball Super.

Phát Hữu / Flickr / Public Domain

Twitter user Oppai Senpai also shared a preview photo of the upcoming episode showing Anizara releasing a purple-reddish-like blast against Vegeta and Goku. What’s more interesting is that his massive size dwarfs the two Saiyan fighters, while releasing a series of blasts against the warrior. Some fans also suggest that Anizara might be a combination of four fighters, including Frieza of Universe 7.

There are only 10 minutes remaining in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll on Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST.