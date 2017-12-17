‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jennifer’s Bold Move, Starts 2018 By Romancing Eric, But Is He Ready For Love?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will take a big step. She decides that 2018 is the right time to jumpstart her romantic life. Asking Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) out on a New Year’s date, will the two rekindle their relationship? Also, has enough time passed for the former priest to heal from his painful breakup with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker)?

A few months ago, head writer Ron Carlivati was asked about certain pairings on the NBC soap opera. When it came to Eric and Jennifer, he stated that something could happen in the future. However, he also made it clear that the two needed to just focus on friendship.

At the time, Arianne Zucker had just left Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that the writers had to allow Eric to deal with the heartache. Meanwhile, Eric and Jennifer had to work on rebuilding their friendship.

Even though Nicole is coming back to Salem for Christmas, it is just for a brief visit. So, don’t expect Eric and Nicole to get back together. Instead, it might be time for the former priest to move on. This was hinted last week when Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) discussed his love life. Well, it looks like romance will be coming for Greg Vaughan’s character at the beginning of 2018.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, December 27 confirm Jennifer will ask Eric out on a New Year’s date. However, SoapCentral didn’t reveal if he accepts or not.

Fans are divided on whether the two belong together or if they are better off as friends. However, it seems that Eric and Jennifer getting together has been hinted in many ways over the past several weeks. Not only did Sami mention Eric’s future love life, but Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller) talked to her mom about rekindling the relationship.

As fans recall, Eric and Jennifer were together once before. However, they were both battling addiction at the time. Then, the former priest went to prison. It was a shocking Days Of Our Lives storyline. He killed Dr. Daniel Jonas (formerly Shawn Christian) while driving drunk.

After he was released and returned to Salem, the two tried dating again. Unfortunately, Jennifer broke up with him after she found his letters to Nicole. She knew that Eric had to resolve his feelings for Arianne Zucker’s character.

With Nicole Walker gone, the time might be right for Eric and Jennifer to give romance another shot.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.