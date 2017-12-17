Tesla Model S P100D Humiliates Modified Ferrari FF In 1/2 Mile Drag, Rolling Race

The Tesla Model S P100D is pretty much a legend on the quarter mile, dominating powerhouse ICE cars that are far beyond its class and price point on a consistent basis. Recently, however, a Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous+ just proved that the powerhouse EV could be just as formidable on the half-mile as it is on the quarter mile, humiliating a modified Ferrari FF in a series of drag and rolling races.

The Model S P100D’s feat was uploaded by YouTube’s resident no-nonsense drag race enthusiast, DragTimes. Over the past few months, DragTimes has pitted his Model S P100D against numerous powerhouse supercars, and most of the time, the EV has come out on top. So far, the only stock car that has completely decimated the Tesla was DragTimes’ own McLaren 720S, which definitively dominated the EV on a series of drag and rolling races.

This time around, DragTimes’ owner, Brooks, found yet another supercar to challenge the insanely quick EV — the Ferrari FF. The Ferrari FF is no joke, as the grand tourer is equipped with a 6.5-liter V12 engine that makes 651 hp and 504 ft-lbs of torque. The FF also boasts a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive.

The ICE supercar did not come to the race on its stock form, too, as the owner of the Ferrari FF equipped his vehicle with an iPE exhaust and custom ANKRY wheels. Overall, the Ferrari FF’s mods definitely made the ICE powerhouse look and sound more aggressive, making the car’s V12 engine even more daunting on the road.

The Tesla Model S P100D is equipped with a lot of power too, however. Thanks to its twin electric motors and Ludicrous+ mode, the Model S P100D is capable of tapping into its 920 ft-lbs of torque instantly, which allows the vehicle to gain instant acceleration. The Tesla, just like the Ferrari FF, has all-wheel drive.

As could be seen in the race between the EV and the ICE supercar, however, the Tesla Model S P100D completely outclassed the V12 supercar. Even when the race passed the quarter-mile mark, the Tesla still kept going, establishing and maintaining its lead against the Ferrari FF. This is quite interesting, especially since the Tesla Model S P100D is not as formidable in the half-mile as it is on the quarter mile.

As it turned out, however, the Model S P100D was simply far too quick off the line. While the Ferrari FF would most definitely catch up to the P100D eventually due to the Tesla’s speed limiters, it seemed like it will take a good amount of time before the ICE overtakes the powerhouse EV.