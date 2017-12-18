Suri Cruise 2017: Katie Holmes Bonds With Daughter While Tom Cruise Still MIA This Holiday Season

Suri Cruise grew up right in front everyone’s eyes. The young child instantly became one of the most popular celebrity kids since she’s the daughter of the former Hollywood power couple. However, after the split of her famous parents, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, she was left without a father figure and it appears to stay that way even this holiday season.

Katie Holmes has been a single mom since 2012 after ending her 6-year marriage with Tom Cruise. While some might see this as an unfortunate matter, the 38-year-old actress takes this as an opportunity to be the best parent that she can be for Suri Cruise. In fact, the mother-daughter tandem has formed a special bond that they became each other’s best friend.

The Dawson’s Creek actress and Suri Cruise scored courtside seats at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 16. The basketball fanatics were all smiles while cheering on their favorite team.

While Katie Holmes is enjoying every moment that she spends with her daughter, Tom Cruise remains absent in the 11-year-old’s life. The Mission: Impossible 6 actor was nothing but a doting father to Suri Cruise but everything changed after his shocking split with the All We Had actress.

Christmas is certainly the perfect time for family reunions and spending time with people that you have not seen the whole year. Although this season could be the perfect time for Tom Cruise to reach out to his daughter, their much-awaited reunion will probably just remain wishful thinking.

As a matter of fact, earlier reports revealed that the 55-year-old actor has declined to meet up with Suri Cruise. With the Christmas festivities just right around the corner, it is safe to say that Tom Cruise will not be bonding with the young child this season.

The Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s absence in Suri Cruise life is actually not by choice. If whispers and speculations are to be believed, this decision is a result of his loyalty to Scientology.

Tom Cruise’s religion follows a “rule of disconnection.” If a member left the organization, like Katie Holmes, he or she is considered a “Suppressive Person” and his or her family members who are still in the controversial church should cut all ties with them, and that’s exactly what Tom Cruise did.