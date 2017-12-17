Seattle Seahawks Playoff Scenarios: Los Angeles Rams Game Is Only The Beginning

Seattle Seahawks playoff scenarios go beyond the Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks can easily make the 2018 NFL Playoffs by winning their final three regular-season games, but there is also a possibility that the team could miss the postseason entirely. A number of Seahawks playoff scenarios face the team as it prepares to face the Rams in a game that could decide who wins the NFC West this year.

The Seattle Seahawks’ schedule has three games left on it, with the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and Arizona Cardinals standing between the team and making the 2018 NFL Playoffs. The Seahawks reside as the second-place team in the NFC West, with an 8-5 record heading into Week 15. Winning their final three games would give the Seahawks an 11-5 record and clinch the division title. That would mean a first-round playoff game against one of the NFC Wild Card winners.

That’s the easiest of the Seahawks’ playoff scenarios, as the team already holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Rams. Beating them a second time would just clinch that result and guarantee that CenturyLink Field sees at least one home game in the postseason. A loss to the Rams would put the Seahawks in a difficult position, but there are still positive playoff scenarios that could end with the team making it to the postseason.

To take the top spot in the NFC West, these key matchups could make all the difference. #LARvsSEA ???? | https://t.co/Qg0PlxmNw3 pic.twitter.com/I1LHF2Z1LP — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 16, 2017

Breaking down the other Seattle Seahawks playoff scenarios, the team really needs the Atlanta Falcons to lose two more games. The Falcons beat the Seahawks this season, so if both teams finished at 10-6, the Falcons would win that tiebreaker. If the Falcons lose two of their final three games, though, they will finish the season with a 9-7 record. The Falcons have to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints to close out the season. It’s one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NFL.

Another Seahawks playoff scenario is if the Seahawks, Falcons, and Panthers each finished at 10-6. In that conclusion, the Falcons and Seahawks would become the NFC Wild Card teams, and the Panthers would be heading home for the winter. The Panthers play the Green Bay Packers, Buccaneers, and Falcons to close out the season, certainly making it possible that the team could lose two of its final three games.

The best-case Seattle Seahawks playoff scenario is for the team to take care of business against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17, and then finish the season with two more wins to clinch the NFC West.