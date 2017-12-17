‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Surprises Victoria, Victor And Nikki Put A Plan In Motion

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two weeks tease that J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) will wrap up his investigation. Jill (Jess Walton) will return to Genoa City with a secret agenda. Tension will rise in the Abbott family as Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) CEO battle turns ugly. And Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) put their secret plan in motion.

On Monday’s episode, J.T. will wrap up his investigation and conclude that there was no problem in Victor’s finances, it was a bank error. It will clear Victor and Nikki of any wrongdoing. It will be a huge relief to the Newmans, who will be grateful to J.T. for falsifying his investigation to Paul (Doug Davidson).

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily (Christel Khalil) will question Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) motives. It’s possible that Lily may think that Hilary is growing too close to Cane (Daniel Goddard). Expect a tense showdown between the women this week.

According to Soap Central, Victor informs Nikki that J.T. found the mistake was due to a banking error. He concluded that the bank made an error and there was no offshore deposit. Young and the Restless state that Victor will let Nikki know that even though Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul think it was a banking error, he knows she stole money from him. He will make a deal with her, and it could put her in an awkward spot.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal that J.T. will surprise Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Even though J.T. wrapped up his investigation, he decides to stick around and surprises his ex-wife next week.

Ashley and Jack battle for the top Jabot spot and things get pretty tense between them. Once the board makes a decision, one Abbott will not be happy with their choice. The Abbotts will have a rough few months ahead.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Victoria put their differences aside. Victoria invited Phyllis and Billy (Jason Thompson) to her house to celebrate the holidays together. Victoria believes they should all get along for the sake of the children.

Jill decides to put Chancellor Industries up for sale. Of course, Jack wants to buy the company, but he could have a fight on his hands when the Jabot board has their say about the sale. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jill could have been the buyer of the park. If so, it would put her at odds with Victor, who wants the property for a real estate development.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor and Nikki put their plan into motion. There’s no telling what they are up to right now. Perhaps, Victor wants to use Nikki to convince his son, Nick (Joshua Morrow), to forgive him.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.