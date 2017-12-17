‘Days Of Our Lives’ New Couples Revealed, New Year’s Eve Party Crashers Stir Trouble

In the next two weeks on Days of our Lives, viewers will see three new romances develop. While new couples emerge, the drama continues with some heated confrontations and party crashers on New Year’s Eve.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Brady (Eric Martsolf) will go all the way to seduce Eve (Kassie DePaiva). Viewers will see them share a kiss, perhaps even more. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, an unlikely couple will end up making love this week, so it’s possible that Brady and Eve will hit the next level.

Next up, Andre (Thaoo Penghlis) has fallen in love with Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Abigail (Marci Miller) will find out about it this week. She will encourage Andre to confess his feelings for Kate and see if Kate feels the same.

Then, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) will give in to temptations. Days of our Lives viewers will seem them in an intense moment.

Meanwhile, troubles are brewing in Days of our Lives as the Salemites welcome the new year. Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) will return to town with someone new, Stefan (Tyler Christopher). Spoilers tease that Vivian and Stefan are planning to do something that will cause trouble on New Year’s Eve during a gathering at Doug’s Place. Vivian was a villain in the past, and her comeback will surely involve troubles again. Spoilers tease that she is planning a revenge, and with a new character by her side, who knows what wreck she can do. Tyler’s role is still kept under wraps, so viewers will have to watch out for this newcomer.

Elsewhere on Days of our Lives, Kate and Eve will have a heated confrontation that will get out of hand. They will argue over Gabi’s (Camila Banus) company. Kate will try to secure a deal, but Chad (Billy Flynn) will take away the CEO position from her and even kick her out of the company. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) will also cause a scene during the traditional hanging of the Horton ornaments.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on NBC.