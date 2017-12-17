‘Iron Man 4’ Not Happening? Robert Downey, Jr.’s Tony Stark Might Not Survive In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Iron Man 4 was believed to be a done deal after Robert Downey, Jr. himself confirmed on the Ellen DeGeneres show that it is definitely happening. However, as time passes, it appears that the possibility of Tony Stark’s fourth solo installment is becoming bleak. In fact, many believed that everybody’s favorite genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist might not even survive in Avengers: Infinity War.

The 52-year-old actor has repeatedly noted that he is done playing Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man and even revealed that he’s ready to branch out. But since his character is definitely one of the top favorite Marvel superheroes, Robert Downey, Jr. was left with no choice but to give in to fans’ demands. But is Avengers: Infinity War the final straw for RDJ?

Robert Downey, Jr. may have officially reprised his role in the upcoming Marvel film, but many fears that this could be his last appearance with the rest of his popular teammates. Since his character has been a major backbone of the Avengers, losing him will definitely make a huge difference.

Unlike the trailers of the previous Avengers films, where the funny side of Tony Stark has always been featured, the Avengers: Infinity War trailer shows a much more serious side of Robert Downey, Jr.’s character. Many interpreted this as Iron Man dealing with something bigger than he could handle. Perhaps the trailer is already getting everyone ready for a heartbreaking death.

As if that’s not enough, Iron Man 4 was nowhere to be found when Marvel Studios released their Phase 3 movie lineup. Since Robert Downey, Jr. has already confirmed its existence as early as 2014, many expected it to be on the list of upcoming films, but it was not.

The absence of Iron Man 4 in the Marvel Phase 3 lineup seemingly hinted that a new installment is still not in the works. As a matter of fact, it could be a hint that it’s not happening at all. But just like any other news about Iron Man 4, this has yet to be verified.

In the meantime, fans can still watch Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War when it hits the theaters on May 4, 2018.