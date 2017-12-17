‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Seeks Answers About Shooting, Theo And Kate’s Secret Part Of Bigger Mystery

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal there will be a Christmas miracle. It is speculated that Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) will finally wake up from his coma. However, it appears that he might hold onto Kate Roberts DiMera’s (Lauren Koslow) secret. This leads Lani Price (Sal Stowers) to investigate. However, it could open the door to a bigger mystery that all began back when DiMera Enterprises was dealing with corporate sabotage.

When Theo wakes up, everyone is going to have a lot of questions for the young man. People want to know what he was doing the night of the shooting. Fans know that he was working undercover for Kate Roberts DiMera. However, she has tried to keep her involvement a secret.

As of right now, the only people that know are Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols,) Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans,) Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams,) Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn,) and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Kate will have to pay a price. However, the character always manages to weasel out of consequences. It seems that this time is no different.

Unfortunately, it appears that Theo might not tell the whole truth about that fateful night. Another possibility is that he might not remember. Even though JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) is cleared of any wrongdoing, people are still going to want answers. This will lead Lani to do some digging on her own to get to the truth.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the police shooting storyline is going to last a few months. So, it seems that there are still some plots that haven’t aired yet. Now, the whole reason Kate sent Theo undercover was to expose the person who was sabotaging DiMera Enterprises. Kate was convinced it was Andre DiMera. However, she was wrong about that, which means there is still a corporate enemy out there responsible for the company losing millions of dollars.

The year 2018 starts off with the return of Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) and the introduction of Tyler Christopher’s mystery character. Could these two be the ones who were sabotaging DiMera Enterprises? If so, then it is safe to say that they are indirectly responsible for Kate’s plan, which led to JJ shooting Theo.

Vivian has a long history with the DiMeras, She Knows reported. Kate was actually her adversary for several years. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Vivian comes back with a vengeance. So, getting back at Kate and messing with the DiMera fortune could be part of her plan. Even though Chad kicks Kate out of the mansion and strips her of the CEO title, Andre will make a deal on his wife’s behalf. So, that indicates that she loses it all for only a short time.

Also, a script cover teased Tyler Christopher is playing a man named Stefan on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers indicate that he could be a DiMera himself, perhaps a long-lost child of Stefano DiMera (formerly the late Joseph Mascolo). If this is accurate, then it would make sense that the two would team up to get revenge. Imagine his anger at being denied the DiMera fortune. It seems that fans are in store for a huge mystery that intertwines the DiMera sabotage with Kate’s secret and Theo’s shooting.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.