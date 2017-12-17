’13 Reasons Why’ Star Katherine Langford Promises Fans A ‘Very Different’ Hannah Baker

13 Reasons Why has been quite controversial since its release in March 2017 but things are about to get even more interesting, according to the show’s lead star Katherine Langford.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 21-year-old Australian actress shared some details about the drama’s second season, which officially wrapped up recently.

According to Langford, the upcoming installment of 13 Reasons Why will introduce a brand new Hannah Baker. The newcomer, who was just nominated for a Golden Globe for the role, promises fans that they will see a “very different” Hannah in Season 2, adding that the change will be somewhat shocking.

“You see a very different Hannah in season two. I would prepare fans not to expect the Hannah from season one for a multitude of reasons.”

Langford also noted that the upcoming season of the controversial Netflix drama will have a more interesting plot, especially since it will tackle more of the other characters’ stories. Part of the show will focus on “life after Hannah” and how her death affects the people around her.

While many didn’t expect to see more of Hannah Baker after her tragic death, Langford hinted that if there is a third season, fans might not see her then. In fact, the actress admitted that 13 Reasons Why Season 2 already feels like letting go of her beloved character.

“I just wrapped and I think a lot of this season for me is about letting Hannah go.”

At that moment everything was perfect. A post shared by 13 Reasons Why (@13reasonswhy) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Aside from Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why producer Selena Gomez also opened up about the upcoming season. In June, the 25-year-old singer shared her thoughts about the backlash surrounding the show.

It can be recalled that the first season of the series drew mixed reactions from viewers. Many experts even claimed that the show could be “extremely harmful” to those who suffer from depression and suicidal ideations.

Gomez defended that such issues are happening every day, adding that it is important to address them in the most honest way, which the upcoming season promises to do.

However, not everyone seems convinced about the show’s intention. John Herndon, a father from California whose 15-year-old daughter committed suicide after binge-watching 13 Reasons Why, criticized Gomez and Netflix for allegedly “glamorizing suicide.”

In an interview with Radar Online, Herndon reiterated that he and his family are “completely disgusted” by the show and its producers. He even described Gomez as an “extremely disturbed individual,” adding that the singer “makes [him] sick.”

“Selena Gomez and Netflix need to understand that not everybody’s going to understand this very well,’ Herndon pointed out. “Some people who are battling with depression, this could catch them at the wrong time, creating what is called the trigger event.”