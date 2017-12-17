‘Bachelorette’ Jen Schefft Reveals Show Lied To Her, Guy She Picked Was Aspiring Actor

Jen Schefft, who was on The Bachelorette back in 2005, is now speaking out about how the show lied to her about what the guy she picked in the end does. Life & Style revealed what Jen Schefft had to say about all of this and it is going to make some people think twice about how real this show is and what you can believe.

First off, Jen was with Andrew Firestone after his time on The Bachelor. When that didn’t work out for them, they invited her back to be The Bachelorette. Jen was on the show and she picked Jerry Ferris. They didn’t last either and now Jen is married to someone that has nothing to do with the show and has two beautiful daughters.

Jen was recently on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast where she didn’t hold back. Jen says she was told that Jerry was an art gallery director. That couldn’t have been further from the truth. It turns out that he actually was an aspiring actor and also worked at an art store in the LA mall. Those are two totally different things. She shared that Jerry didn’t say he wanted to be an actor because he didn’t want it to look like he did the show for the wrong reasons. Jen isn’t revealing if this is part of why they didn’t work out, but these two didn’t last regardless.

Jen shared that the show misrepresented him or he misrepresented himself, but either way, it made him look really bad. She also admits that she had a really hard time on the show because all of the guys said the right things, but they hardly knew each other, so it was hard for her to know what to believe. It turned out that she didn’t need the show to find the man of her dreams.

This isn’t the first time that The Bachelor or The Bachelorette has been accused of not being totally truthful, but they don’t change their ways. The fans keep watching the show despite issues like this.

Where Are They Now: Jen (Schefft) Waterman

An early reality show sensation, the Mentor native has returned to Northeast Ohio to raise a family. @jschefftwaterhttps://t.co/RJ50SYBoGy pic.twitter.com/FXfAYIm8qg — Cleveland Magazine (@ClevelandMag) December 5, 2017

Jen Schefft may not have anything to do with the show anymore, but she is revealing a lot years later. Don’t miss watching Arie Luyendyk Jr. as The Bachelor starting in January on ABC.