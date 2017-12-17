Coaching Hot Seat For Chicago Bears Coach John Fox Continues To Heat Up

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox is on the coaching hot seat and is possibly in his last days running the team. Currently, sitting with a record of 4-10, there has been little reason to believe that the embattled Fox will be coaching the Bears in the 2018 season.

According to USA Today, John Fox ranks second on the list of coaches on the hot seat. How soon Fox receives his walking papers is now the biggest story surrounding the Bears.

Inconsistencies on offense, untimely penalties, and failure to stop the Detroit Lions from getting into the end zone doomed the Chicago Bears on a rare Saturday NFL game. The 20-10 loss to the Lions may have put an exclamation point on the Bears’ season. It may also spell doom for coach John Fox.

During the defeat, Bears’ rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw three interceptions, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. The heralded running back tandem of Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen combined for 12 rushes. It is a maddening statistic, which spoke to the inconsistencies the Bears had on offense.

Jordan Howard was a force in Week 14. The Chicago Bears’ leading rusher had 23 carries, who defeated the Cincinnati Bengals six days prior.

The Lions were wary of Jordan Howard and the Bears’ running game. According to the Detroit Free Press, stopping Howard was going to be the key for the Lions to be victorious.

No clue what Trubisky was looking at on the INT. Diggs was in the throwing lane the entire play pic.twitter.com/Yfl2nquDQT — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) December 16, 2017

The game plan that the Chicago Bears came in with may have been different going into the game, but wound up with the opposite result.

John Fox is a conservative football coach. It is unlikely that he wanted Mitch Trubisky to throw the football 46 times the way he did against the Detroit Lions. Trubisky rewarded the Chicago Bears with 31 completions, however, the three interceptions are the most that the rookie has thrown in a game in his brief career.

Losing to the Lions guarantees that the Bears will finish with 10 or more losses in four consecutive seasons. John Fox was brought in with the reputation of turning NFL teams around. Thus far he has guided the Bears to seasons of 6-10, 3-13, and for now 4-10. Fox has the worst winning percentage in the history of the Chicago Bears’ franchise.

No one envisioned the Chicago Bears would be sitting at 33 defeats during John Fox’s tenure. Fox was given a rookie quarterback in Mitch Trubisky and he has few options at wide receiver. The Bears’ front office has not done Fox any favors.

Due to a litany of reasons, Chicago Bears’ rookie quarterback has only led the Bears to more than 28 points once. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Typically, NFL players can develop over time to be solid pros at the very least. This has become one of the biggest indictments on John Fox with the Chicago Bears.

When starting receivers Cameron Meredith and Kevin White went down with season-ending injuries, Fox failed to identify anyone else to take over. This has turned the Bears’ wide receivers into an unproductive unit, leaving the team unbalanced on offense.

In 46 games as the Chicago Bears’ head coach, John Fox has seen the offense score more than 28 points three times. Even with a rookie quarterback in Mitch Trubisky leading the huddle, the Bears should put up 28 points every once in a while.

Trubisky guiding the Chicago Bears’ offense to 10 points against an statistically average Detroit Lions defense is not good enough. Also, it is more of a reason why John Fox’s hot seat may have come to a boil in the eyes of many.

The Chicago Bears have two games remaining on their NFL schedule. John Fox may be the Bears’ coach for those final two games, but beyond that is doubtful.