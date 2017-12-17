‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli Realizes He Made A Huge Mistake, Gabi/Lani Love Triangle, Baby Story Begins

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks reveal Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will realize he has made a huge mistake. It has to do with his relationship with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is also involved. It has been confirmed that Lani will end up pregnant. Many speculate that this is the beginning of a “who’s the daddy” storyline. Will there also be a complicated love triangle?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Eli and Gabi have not been getting along lately. They have different opinions when it comes to JJ Deveraux (Casey) and Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). It created a few fights between the couple, sending the fashionista to JJ’s door to check on her ex-boyfriend and bring him a hot meal.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Gabi will lash out at Eli next week. The former FBI agent ends up accusing Gabi of something, most likely having an affair with her former flame. Then, she will be part of JJ’s suicide storyline. Plus, it was also reported by SoapCentral that Lani misinterprets seeing JJ and Gabi together. It will cause her to turn to Eli for comfort. However, don’t expect things to get resolved right away.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal Eli will realize he made a big mistake. It was teased that an unexpected duo ends up hitting the sheets. It is possible that the pair involved is Eli and Lani. After all, they do have a bit of a bond. Plus, remember back on the island when Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) was inflicted with jungle madness. Lani was insecure about JJ’s feelings and there were some close moments between she and Eli Grant.

There is also the leaked video on Instagram, which has since been removed by Kyler Pettis, that confirms Lani gets pregnant. It sounds like there will be a “who’s the daddy” story. So, will the father of Lani’s baby be, JJ or Eli?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eli knows he made a mistake. This isn’t the first time he has regretted letting Gabi go. However, once she finds out that he slept with Lani, will any reconciliation be out of the cards for them? Fans will have to keep watching the find out what happens with this storyline.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.