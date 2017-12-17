‘The Bachelorette’ Lindsay Rachel Hints At Having A Baby With Bryan Abasolo ‘Soon’

The Bachelorette Lindsay Rachel and Bryan Abasolo are getting really serious about their relationship. Aside from their planned wedding, the couple could be starting a family soon — that is, as hinted by the 32-year-old beauty. The Dallas attorney is already thinking about having kids with Bryan and she made her intentions clear to him in an Instagram post.

Bryan recently posted a photo of his baby cousin and captioned it with the acknowledgment that he has limited knowledge when it comes to handling toddlers. But what caught the attention of the fans is Rachel’s comment in which she said he doesn’t have to worry about a thing since he’ll “learn soon enough.”

This is not the only time Rachel made it clear that she loves to have kids with Bryan and the neat thing is that he is on the same page as her. The couple has already planned for their future and they even have argued about it, according to Us Weekly. Abasolo revealed Lindsay wants to have four children, while he wants three. He added that in the argument, Rachel would probably win so they’ll end up having four kids.

How soon they will have a baby, only the couple knows but in an interview with People, while talking about her dog Copper and the idea of getting another dog, Rachel said she might have a baby next year.

“You never know what can happen in a year. This time next year I might have another dog or a baby. It’s crazy to think all this happened.”

For now, what’s certain is that Rachel and Bryan want to get married first and enjoy their time together as much as possible. Rachel fell in love with Bryan and got engaged to him on the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette. Early this month, multiple outlets confirmed their engagement party in Malibu, California, with some of their closest friends from the Bachelor nation as guests.

An official wedding date has not been announced yet but Lindsay said that she and Bryan will surely tie the knot sometime next year. As to how the wedding should be, Rachel said she doesn’t want it to be “too uptight” and would rather prefer a “laid-back” and “casual” celebration with family and friends.