Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Look Festive At Luna’s First Rockettes Show

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently helped little Luna get in the Christmas spirit by taking her to her first Rockettes show. The family of three all incorporated a festive shade of red into the outfits they wore for their fun outing, but Chrissy kept her baby bump under wraps by rocking a lot of black.

As reported by People, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a holiday-themed family date night on Friday when they took their 19-month-old daughter Luna to Radio City Music Hall to see a Christmas Spectacular show. The trio got to watch the legendary Rockettes do their signature high kicks, and Teigen fittingly showed off her own killer legs by wearing a pair of $1,690 Vetements Black Lighter Thigh-High Sock Boots over a pair of black tights. The pregnant supermodel covered up her baby bump with a black mini dress layered over a white top, and she kept warm by wearing a long black trench coat.

Chrissy Teigen’s accessories were what gave her outfit its festive flair. She rocked a pair of red ornament earrings, and she completed her look with a red Santa cap. For his take on the holiday theme, John Legend got all decked out in a cozy red and white sweater paired with black skinny jeans and black boots.

Luna color-coordinated with her dad by wearing a red dress with a textured pattern over a pair of black stockings. She completed her outfit with a pair of shiny black Mary Janes. The tot looked a wee bit sleepy in a photo that she and her parents snapped with two Rockettes after the show.

Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram video that was taken during a moment in the Christmas Spectacular show when the audience was showered with confetti. In the short clip, Luna seems to be slightly overwhelmed by all the tiny scraps of paper fluttering around her. However, she smiles as she picks a piece of confetti off of her father’s sweater.

“Luna’s first Christmas Spectacular!!! Thank you for having us, @therockettes!” Teigen captioned the video.

A day after watching the Rockettes, Chrissy Teigen was spotted rocking another very merry maternity outfit. On Saturday, the Daily Mail shared a photo of Teigen wearing a cozy scarlet trench coat tied at the waist over a pair of black boots. Her stylish footwear appeared to be the same lace-up Yeezy boots that she was photographed wearing on Wednesday in NYC. However, she opted to cover up with a black trench coat draped over her shoulders during that family outing with John Legend and Luna.

While choosing winter wear that accommodates her baby bump, it looks like Chrissy Teigen has stumbled upon a style combination that she really loves: a long coat over high-heeled boots.