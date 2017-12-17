According to friends of the Lauer family, Annette Roque is having trouble with each new piece of information she learns about the Matt Lauer sex scandal. As much as she was not reportedly shocked about Lauer’s infidelity, she was shocked at the degree of sexual harassment at his Today show job and surprised about suggestions that he sexually assaulted or abused anyone. Roque is said to be ashamed of Lauer on her behalf and for the Lauer children.

Back in 2006, Annette Roque filed for divorce from Matt Lauer over claims that he treated her cruelly and paid little or no attention to their children, Jack, Romy, and Thijs. But soon after Annette Roque withdrew the paperwork reportedly after Matt Lauer made her an agreement that involved a payment of $5 million to stay in the marriage for his reputation at the Today show.

But friends of Annette Roque and Matt Lauer say that the conditions still persisted, even though they had made a post-nuptial deal.

“Defendant [Matt Lauer] has continuously and repeatedly given higher priority to … personal interests than his family obligations to plaintiff, causing plaintiff to feel abandoned, isolated and alone in raising the parties’ children.”

Since the agreement in 2006 when Thijs Lauer was born, Annette Roque and Matt Lauer are said to have lived separate lives, Matt Lauer in NYC and Annette Roque in the Hamptons.

Friends of Matt Lauer and Annette Roque say that Roque continues to be humiliated by the stories of Matt Lauer and sexual misconduct. Roque was particularly saddened to learn this week that soon after she married Matt Lauer he was carrying on an affair at Today while at work with an intern/production assistant, Addie Zinone, says Hollywood Life.

Annette has been struggling with anger and embarrassment since Matt’s firing. She is desperate to move on from the marriage and heal from the scandal that has rocked her family. For now, however, Annette Roque is doing what she feels is best for her kids and that is putting on a brave face while carrying on through at least the holiday season as a family together. Annette is making the bold decision, as hard as it has been on her, not to leave Matt right now.”

Annette Roque was planning to just make it through the holidays for the sake of the Lauer children, but after learning about Lauer’s affair with Addie Zinone, Roque has become increasingly stressed. Matt Lauer and Annette Roque had been married for less than two years when he pursued Zinone while working at Today.

Pop Culture says that Matt Lauer and Annette Roque have been seen out together in the Hamptons a few times since the news of the Matt Lauer sex scandal broke, but even though they have been in the same place, they have not been seen interacting. Most recently, Lauer and Roque were seen at daughter Romy Lauer’s horseback riding lesson where both parents watched but did not speak at all during the outing.