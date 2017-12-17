‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Confronts Abby About Kissing Scott, She Confesses They Had Sex?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will confront Abby (Melissa Ordway) about the kiss Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) witnessed at Chancellor Park. She promised Faith that she wouldn’t tell anyone, including Abby, that she was the one who saw them kiss. So, without giving Faith’s name, Mariah confronts Abby about the kiss and issues her a warning.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Mariah issues Abby a warning. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she informs her that she will not have any type of relationship with Scott (Daniel Hall) because if her mother finds out about the incident, it will crush her. Mariah adds that if it isn’t about work, she isn’t allowed to talk or even look in Scott’s direction.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Mariah lets her know that she will do whatever she has to in order to protect her mother from getting hurt. She explains that Sharon (Sharon Case) has been through a lot in the past few years. However, she is happy with Scott, and she wants to make sure nothing risks that.

Today on #YR, Billy and J.T. share a tense reunion and Mariah warns Sharon about Scott. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Npd4uifYD6 pic.twitter.com/T7NonUpqnc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 16, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah asks Abby a straightforward question. She wants to know if Scott and Abby went further than a kiss. Mariah will point out that Abby did have an affair with Summer’s (Hunter King) husband, and she wants to make sure that she doesn’t plan to do the same to her mother.

Abby doesn’t like what Mariah implied. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby gets really upset and warns Mariah to back off because she could be opening a can of worms. Of course, Abby’s reaction just confirmed her worst fears; something more went on between Scott and Abby. She decides to launch an investigation.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah will find out what happened in the storage unit. She will have to disclose the truth to her mother. It will put her in an awkward spot.

Can Scott and Sharon survive his tryst with Abby? We’ll find out in January when the secret comes out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.