Watch Jazz Vs. Cavs 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Game Time, & Odds

Basketball fans can watch as the Jazz vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game coverage arrive on Saturday night. The latest matchup features one of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference and all the NBA, as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers continue their push for a return to the NBA Finals. As far as their opponents go, the Utah Jazz have been playing decent in their first season without Gordon Hayward, but will be playing tonight with star big man Rudy Gobert. Here’s the latest game preview with matchup odds, scheduled start time, television channels, and ways to watch the Jazz vs. Cavs live streaming online.

When the Jazz and Cavaliers meet on Saturday night, Cleveland will enter the game on a three-game winning streak. Most recently, LeBron James and the Cavs defeated rookie Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-112 in Cleveland. The Utah Jazz are coming off a win last night in which they defeated the Celtics in Boston, 107-95. Unfortunately, they saw big man Rudy Gobert suffer an injury early in that game when teammate Derrick Favors fell on his leg. The latest news indicates Gobert’s injury will sideline him up to a month, making the next several weeks tougher for the Jazz.

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers are heavy favorites at home against Utah Saturday night. Tony Dejak / AP Images

In tonight’s game, they’ll be the underdogs on the road. The Odds Shark website lists Cleveland as favorites of 9.5 or 10 points at various sportsbooks. The Cavs are priced at -515 to -580 on the moneyline, with Utah at +420 to +430, depending on the sportsbook. The over/under points total is at a consensus of 210 points for the complete game. For trends, Utah may have won last night, but that puts them at just 1-4 straight up in their last five games. Cleveland has also won 10-straight home contests and is 16-1 straight up over their last 17 games. When it comes to the spread, though, Utah is 8-3 against the spread, while the Cavs are just 1-4 against the number.

The Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday night. There will be live television coverage in the team-specific viewing regions. For the Utah viewing region, the ROOT channel will be the one to watch. The Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) channel is the channel that will have coverage in the Cleveland, Ohio, and supported viewing regions. All fans who are out of those markets will need to watch by using an NBA League Pass subscription.

To watch the Jazz vs. Cavaliers live streaming online, cable and satellite subscribers with Fox Sports Ohio can see a feed on the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. In the Utah region, there is no official ROOT sports live stream feed, but select cable and satellite providers may allow their customers to see channels live streaming online. For any fans who want to watch the game outside of those two markets, the game can be purchased for $6.99 at NBA League Pass, or a season subscription pass can be ordered. More details are available at the NBA League Pass website.