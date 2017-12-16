Serena Williams’ Husband, Alexis Ohanian, Asked To Run For President, Fights Net Neutrality Vote On Instagram

Serena Williams is currently busier than ever shooting commercials, caring for her baby, and preparing for Australian Open 2018, but that doesn’t mean that the father of her baby, Alexis Ohanian, is sitting around twiddling his thumbs. The Reddit founder has been pounding the media sidewalk to oppose the net neutrality bill that went through this week.

Ever since Serena, Alexis, and their baby daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, came back from the honeymoon on the private island in the Caribbean, they have been busy getting to work. For the former world No. 1 player, she has the challenge of getting back into her best form to defend her championship title at 2018 Australian Open. While Serena herself has not confirmed the participation, the tournament director Craig Tiley has stated multiple times that the fans can expect to see her in Melbourne.

“She’s got her visa, she’s entered, she’s practicing and she’s probably just got to find a bit more space for a bigger entourage,” he said to Herald Sun. And he is confident that she will be ready. There’s no question that she’ll be ready in our view and she wants to break a record that is Margaret Court’s. It would be a pretty significant accomplishment for her to be able to do that.”

She did begin hitting the court, just a few months after she gave birth, which hinted that she may be on track for a speedy recovery.

As for her husband, his paternal leave from Reddit ran out just a few weeks after the birth of his daughter. That means that he is back at work, laboring hard over political rulings that have a massive impact on his startup.

His efforts to oppose net neutrality bill have gotten a lot of approval from his fans and some have even started to call for him to run for president.

“Thank You, Alexis,” one fan commented. “You have my 100% support! We will win this fight!”

“Run for president!” Another exclaimed. “#winner.”

“Alexis Ohanian 2020,” yet another fan chimed in.

As both parents return to work, they also have been missing their baby girl. Serena spoke to her fans through Instagram Story the other day and admitted that she misses Olympia.

Serena and Alexis opened a personal account for Olympia just days after her birth as a way for them to stay even more involved in their baby daughter’s life. They post cute pictures of their baby with funny captions that capture her attitude in the picture.

When the new net neutrality bill gets applied, Alexis Ohanian’s company Reddit will heavily be impacted.