Best Free Movies Online: Three Edge-Of-Your-Seat Thrillers For A Popcorn Weekend

If you’re looking for the best movies to watch for free online, there are two sites that have high-quality films for your viewing pleasure. Though the legal and free online sites have plenty of movies that were made within the last several years, their best thrillers were first-rate films from the late ’90s and early 2000s. One of the features listed below was a mainstream hit, while the other two movies are considered hidden gems by genre enthusiasts.

Suspect Zero

Before Dexter, there was this 2004 feature. Directed by E. Elias Merhige, this unique movie stars Ben Kingsley, Aaron Eckhart, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Eckhart plays shamed FBI Agent Thomas Mackelway, who is transferred to a remote area in New Mexico after botching a procedure that led to the release of a notorious killer.

But Mackelway has a chance at redemption; he is put on a case to investigate a serial killer who murders other serial killers, and he kills as he pleases because he is untraceable by law enforcement agencies. Mackelway and his partner (Fran portrayed by Moss) suspect that Benjamin O’Ryan (Kingsley), a former agent and psychic, is responsible for the deaths.

Considered by many to be one of the best overlooked movies of 2004, Suspect Zero is both thought-provoking and suspenseful. Per his usual, Kingsley gives a standout performance. He plays the part of O’Ryan with a calm intensity that few actors can deliver.

Eckhardt and Moss have great onscreen chemistry together, and the story has a mystery that unfolds with great delivery. And those that have interest with the Stargate Project, a code name for the U.S. Army unit of 1978 that investigated psychic phenomena in military intelligence, will get a particular kick from this movie.

Paramount Pictures

You can watch Suspect Zero and other free movies on Tubi TV.

Arlington Road

Unlike the other two movies on this list, this free feature was a one of the biggest blockbuster movies of its time. Considered to be one of the best films of 1999, the movie is directed by Mark Pellington. Upon its release, the film received rave reviews by both critics and audiences alike, and the story is still relevant to today.

Currently available on Crackle, the site provides the premise for one of the best movies streaming for free.

“Widowed when his FBI agent wife was killed by a right-wing group, Michael Faraday (Jeff Bridges), professor of modern history and an expert on domestic terrorism, becomes obsessed with the culture of these organizations, especially when his new neighbors, Oliver (Tim Robbins) and Cheryl Lang (Joan Cusack), start acting suspiciously.”

Tim Robbins and Jeff Bridges deliver exactly what you expect—stellar performances with layers of emotions. The chemistry between the two prolific actors is mesmerizing, and the supporting cast also deliver great performances. Like the story, the suspense masterfully builds throughout the film to a white-knuckled and satisfying climax.

Hard Candy

Also available for free on Tubi TV, this grueling thriller is one of the most disturbing movies from the early 2000s (or of any time, really). Directed by David Slade, the film stars Patrick Wilson and Ellen Page in her breakthrough role. Page plays Hayley, a 14-year-old girl who becomes acquainted with a would-be predator (Jeff portrayed by Wilson) online. The two meet in person, and just when it looks like Jeff is about to strike, it appears that Hayley has a plan of her own.

This disturbing high-tension thriller feels like a mixture of Misery and I Spit on Your Grave. This 2006 movie was Slade’s (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 30 Days of Night) feature-length debut, and it remains his most praised film. With brilliant direction, stunning acting, and a clever allegory of Little Red Riding Hood, Hard Candy is superbly made.

Page delivers a career-making performance that is, at times, petrifying. This is one of those movies that sticks to you long after the credits role. If you’re looking for free movies to watch that are psychological thrillers, then look no further.

Lionsgate

From edge-of-your seat films that were overlooked to a blockbuster classic, some of the best movies are streaming for free.