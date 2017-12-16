Duggar Family News: Kid Cries In Photo With Josh Duggar, TLC Doesn’t Confirm ‘Counting On’ New Season

Duggar family has been avidly posting throwback photos of their kids this holiday season. Many of the past uploads featured some of their married kids as babies and showed off how they all used to dress back in the day. The latest throwback picture includes a Duggar child crying as well as Josh Duggar, who has been forbidden from appearing on Counting On for his molestation and cheating scandals. Despite the fact that TLC still has not confirmed whether there will be a new season of Counting On, it looks like the Duggar family is happy to be celebrating the holiday season.

This year has been a little rocky for the Duggar family as they premiered another season of Counting On. In it, TLC covered the wedding of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, as well as the union of Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell. They also showed how Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have settled down in Laredo, Texas, and how Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are handling rearing two baby boys at the same time.

But the rating dropped for the family reality TV show and did not gain momentum as it neared the end of the season. On top of that, Derick Dillard, the husband of Jill Duggar, by making anti-transgender comments on his Twitter directly at a star of another TLC show, I Am Jazz, got himself eliminated from the show.

With their beloved show still not confirmed for another season, the Duggars have been focusing on celebrating this holiday season by sharing memories of their family growing up.

The photo above is the latest throwback post that they posted on Facebook. Fans quickly spotted Josh Duggar in the picture and a child crying.

“I’d cry too if I were dressed like the [third] from the right,” a fan wrote. “The bloomers are bad enough but a bib at that age?”

Josh Duggar has been appearing more and more often in the pictures posted by the Duggars. While has stopped giving updates after the birth of his fifth baby, Mason Garrett Duggar, it looks like the family feels comfortable including him in the family posts.

With Josh and Derick off the show, the future of Counting On is still up in the air. However, there have been some rumors that TLC has already started filming for the new season. Some of the online publications stated that John Rotan, who is the “director of photography,” has been spotted capturing “some footage for the series” on Thanksgiving day.

Counting On‘s new season, if it comes to fruition, will most likely cover Joy-Anna Duggar’s first pregnancy, Joe and Kendra’s married life and Jill Duggar’s second baby boy.